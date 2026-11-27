Saying thank you is one of the first manners we teach children, which makes it pretty ironic when adults refuse to practice it themselves. Is it ever wrong to take back a massive financial favor when your grown-up family members treat you poorly?

This man hit the lottery several years ago, and he lives large because of it. He used the money to invest in real estate, and he owns two houses in his portfolio that are located directly across the street from each other. They're mansions, really, in Huntington Beach, California.

He lives in one house, while he generously invited his brother to move into the other one with his wife and five sons, who are 6, 8, 11, 14, and 19.

His brother was going through a tough time financially, so he allowed him to rent the 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom house for only $1 a month. However, his brother had to pay for the utilities and additional expenses associated with the home.

"This was more of a gift for my nephews so they could go to a good school and participate in extracurricular activities. Mind you, I could have easily rented this house for 20K a month," he explained.

"My SIL and I have never been close. Over the last two years, I felt this tension between us. It's rooted in some of my resentment that she never properly thanked me for letting them live in my house and her resentment that I haven't offered to help them out more."

"I don't help them out more because I don't think she appreciates what I already have done. I sought to reset the relationship by offering to pay for my oldest nephew's college tuition."

His nephew did work incredibly hard to get accepted into LMU. His nephew's college tuition and living expenses are $50,000 a year. While that's hardly a lot of money to him, his brother and sister-in-law couldn't afford it.

So while he stepped in to fund his nephew's college education, his sister-in-law didn't even say thank you to him for doing another kind thing for their family.

EFStock - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a boy on a college campus

And then, his nephew ended up dropping out of LMU. While he did fine in his classes by way of grades, his nephew announced college was not for him, and he's unsure of what he would like to do with his life.

His nephew now has a part-time job at a coffee shop and spends the rest of his time playing video games.

"I ripped [him] apart for dropping out and acting like it wasn't a big deal when there are thousands of students who would kill to have their LMU tuition paid for," he added.

"Then it hit me; that little ungrateful [jerk] was turning into his mom. Then his mom got involved by acting like, 'Don't talk to my son that way, and I don't care if you own the house we live in.'"

His brother intervened in an attempt to calm everyone down, but he didn't stick up for him. Instead, his brother defended his wife by saying she's stressed out due to some physical matters.

He thought about it a lot, and then resolved to evict his brother and his family from his house. He has since given them a formal notice and mentioned he's planning on moving into their home.

"My brother is freaking out. I told him that I was going to give him the house once the youngest graduated from high school because I wanted my nephews to have some generational wealth," he continued.

"I guess it was more important to me than to him. I can't stand the thought of my nephews turning into little entitled, ungrateful, disrespectful [jerks] or the thought of their evil mother getting that house."

He is being way too generous here. He absolutely should evict his brother and his family for being so ungrateful for the help he has given them.

Too bad, so sad they will have to figure it out alone. I think he should stop speaking to them completely after this headache. They're all entitled.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.