The holidays are already stressful enough without a life-changing secret ruining dinner right before you even get to sit down and eat the turkey.

This woman has been having problems in her marriage for a long time, and her husband has absolutely gaslit and manipulated her over the years.

But yesterday on Thanksgiving, she found out that her husband had been lying to her for seven long years, and the man she married is a stranger.

Her husband has been sleeping with men and actually told her that he's not attracted to women but was afraid of being labeled as gay.

She thinks she had some kind of nervous breakdown upon hearing that her husband has been cheating on her. She definitely blacked out because she was so full of rage, and she threw the turkey she was cooking at the stove.

Her husband then took the bird out to the garage but she went to pick it up while screaming that she didn't want it to rot out in there like their marriage.

"...So I opened the front door and chucked it out into the road. The neighbors across the street are just standing there staring, along with a big group of people that came into town to the neighbors' house," she explained.

"Their kids were cracking up laughing at the turkey, and I just shut the door. I’m mortified and humiliated. I’ve never acted this way in my life, and I’m not sure what’s wrong with me."

"I am getting a divorce, and I’m finished. Thanksgiving is ruined, and my husband is a total liar. Does anyone have any advice on how to move forward with my life?"

fahrwasser - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a turkey

Well, she shouldn't feel embarrassed about her neighbors witnessing her tossing the turkey in the road. That stuff happens on the holidays, and one day she might look back and laugh about this.

Now it's time for her to treat her husband like the turkey and throw him out of the house too. Or, at the very least, file for divorce.

What do you think she should do?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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