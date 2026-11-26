If your spouse was using your hard-earned money to spoil their snotty teen while lying to your face about it, would you be shutting down that joint bank account?

This 34-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife got married two years ago, and she was adamant about opening a joint account so they could pool their money; however, his income pretty much funds the account, as he makes more than she does.

Next fall, his wife's 17-year-old daughter will be going to college, and recently, she's been so rude to him and his wife that his wife said she was no longer going to financially support her fun activities until she said sorry.

And what his wife meant by this was she was not going to give her daughter money to hang out with her friends or buy fast food; it's not like his wife was denying her kid the basics. Additionally, her ex-husband is the one who predominantly pays for her daughter.

He was supportive of this, but then his wife didn't stick to her punishment. She argued that her daughter was behaving in a way that proved she changed, though her daughter failed to apologize.

"I told her I thought she was being too forgiving, since I've seen a pattern of disrespect followed by 'fixed' behavior when her daughter needs something. She agreed, but she never actually stopped supporting her," he explained.

"I found out by accident. She was scrolling through her phone next to me and passed Apple Cash payments she'd sent her daughter. When she realized I'd seen them, she quickly closed the thread. I didn't take screenshots or go looking."

"To be clear, I have no problem with her supporting her daughter. My problem is the lying. I later asked her directly if she was still sending her money, giving her a chance to be honest, and she denied it. When I told her I knew she was supporting her, she got angry and denied it again."

He was hoping his wife would fess up, yet she never did. He's worried if he brings it up again and tells his wife what he saw on her phone, it's going to turn into a blowout fight.

morrowlight - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a teen girl in a coat

What he finds the most insulting about this is that his wife is all over what he spends. If he splurges on something for himself, she's quick to reprimand him.

If he purchases a necessity, his wife will still comment about the price. His wife makes him ask permission to spend his own money, while she spends it freely, and without telling him where it's going.

"When I bring up concerns, she tends to deny them, tell me I'm imagining things, bring up past things I've done, and say things like 'it's always something with you' or 'maybe we weren't meant to be married if it's this hard,'" he continued.

"I'm worried that if I tell her I'm moving my money, that's how it will go. I'm thinking of moving my money to a separate account and telling her it's not about her daughter."

"It's that she can't be honest with me about money, and that makes me uncomfortable sharing an account."

Wow, it's time for him to pull his money out of that account and park it somewhere his wife can't access it. It's wrong of her to criticize how he spends his income, and it's wrong of her to lie to his face about how she's spending his money.

He should just put the money elsewhere and wait for her to say something to him about. Just because you're married to someone doesn't give them the right to control your money.

What advice do you have for him?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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