Cutting ties with an unfaithful spouse is supposed to bring immediate relief from all the stress and dishonesty of the marriage. But how do you stop letting their unstable affair partner's past behavior bother you once you have moved on?

This woman found out that her husband was cheating on her, and he managed to pick the most unhinged woman ever to have an affair with.

"She literally sent videos of them [hooking up] to my MOM. At 5 a.m. in the morning. My mom is a cardiac patient. She was hospitalized," she explained.

"She would call me and abuse me and scream at me to leave him. Then cry to me about him. Then swear at me again. Like, what even. This went on for MONTHS. I'd block her, and she'd message or call from random numbers."

"I'm a doctor, so I used to keep my phone on at night sometimes because of patients, and also when my mom was in the hospital, etc. This woman would call me 20-30 times in a night. Even months after I'd left him."

She does not excuse what her husband did, because it was awful. But she just can't understand how a woman could do so many coldhearted and calculating things to another woman.

Her mom never did anything to her husband's affair partner, after all, so why did she feel the need to send those videos to her mom?

She doesn't want her husband back. She's divorced him, gotten therapy, moved to a new country, and went on dates with plenty of guys.

She has moved on, and life is looking great for her. She can't help but think about some of the crazy things the other woman did to her, though, and it makes her head spin.

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman looking at her phone

"I'm not even particularly angry about the affair anymore. But the stuff she did still randomly bothers me a year later. IDK. Has anyone dealt with an AP like this? I just cannot fathom being this cruel to another human being," she continued.

"I don't know, maybe I'm looking for someone to validate that this was terrible or just info on whether I'll ever be able to forget this. It's not that I'm not over it, but the cruelty just.. It's appalling, and I get these surges of disgust towards myself for trying to be kind and patient through THAT!"

It is completely valid for her to still feel disturbed, because what his affair partner did was genuinely sociopathic. She doesn't have to understand the affair partner's motives to validate that what she did was sick.

She should just acknowledge that this woman was awful, remind herself that she no longer has access to her, and let the thoughts of her pass without judging how she handled it at the time, because she did the best she could.

What advice do you have for her?

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