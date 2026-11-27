How do you finally let go of your anger when the person who ruined your family says they've changed and are ready to be what you needed them to be...for someone else?

This woman was married to her husband for three years, and she was well aware that he was quite a player before he settled down with her.

He had been involved with numerous women, and they broke up and then got back together. After they tied the knot, she still struggled with her husband's lack of commitment, as he sent messages to other women and used dating apps.

Then, they got pregnant and moved into a bigger house. They were doing well, and after she gave birth, her husband morphed into someone else, and suddenly, he was acting terribly toward her.

He stopped really coming home or helping out with their baby. He came up with excuses as to why he had to leave her.

"I eventually discovered that he had two girlfriends simultaneously. One from work and one from a recovery group. They did not know about each other," she explained.

"He told them he was a single dad, I had abandoned our child, and he was raising him with his mom. All while I was home with our baby 24/7 on maternity leave. He was living 3 different lives for around 6 months. The story gets better."

"He left us for the recovery girl. The work girl ran for the hills when she learned the truth. I learned so much more. He had left the hospital after birth to get me food and slept with one of the girlfriends. He had drafted fake divorce papers and had them notarized that he had shown the women."

He lied about having a job as a nurse. She figured out that he slept with three different women some days, and one of them had an awful disease which he knew about.

Anna - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman holding a coffee cup

He took all of the money out of their 401k to pay for his affairs and also extorted one of his family members for $140,000, which he then spent on hotels, vacations, and gifts for these women.

She also found out that her husband's family supported his affairs and even let her husband bring one mistress on vacation with them all while she was home alone with the baby. Two weeks beforehand, they threw a housewarming party.

She has since divorced her husband, but she is upset that her baby has to spend time with him and his affair partner. Over the summer, her now ex-husband lied to her about where he was taking their toddler and where he lived.

"He threw away 15 years for a 4-month fling that has now turned into them living together and seemingly building a life without issue. I have warned this girl so many times, even sending her 25 pages of history, but she still stayed," she continued.

"Granted, I have been not the nicest to her, but it was warranted. How do I ever learn to accept that my child has been thrown into this and around this woman who, quite frankly, is a significant downgrade to the point where people are SHOCKED."

"There is so much more, but this is the gist, and I just feel helpless despite lots of therapy and over a year of time [having] passed. He changed for this woman, and our child is now forever impacted. He says he’s going to get engaged, and he has changed his ways. HOW."

Well, she definitely ignored the signs that he was a cheater, and I highly doubt that he's magically going to change for his affair partner. A leopard can't change its spots.

She needs to stop worrying about whatever lies he's telling his affair partner and focus on living her best life. She can't let him keep bringing her down.

What advice do you have for her?

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