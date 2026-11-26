Katherine (@kathern_ on TikTok) was only married for four months when she found out that her husband cheated on her with one of their coworkers. And as soon as Katherine uncovered the affair, she wasted no time leaving this man in the dust.

"I was decorating for Christmas in like, early or mid-November of 2021; we had been married for four months...sat down to take a break and went on Instagram," Katherine explained in her video.

An account started following Katherine that was clearly dedicated to catching cheaters. She then realized they had messaged her with photo and video evidence of her husband cheating on her!

Katherine was blindsided and devastated, as were the rest of her loved ones, because they all were convinced that her husband was completely obsessed with her.

Katherine's husband was evidently in love with her and seemed to be the last man on earth who would dream of cheating. However, it turned out that her husband was living a lie, and Katherine's world was turned upside down as she read through the messages.

Katherine's husband was in the garage watching sports, and her daughter was in her bedroom. As it sank in that she had no clue who she had married, Katherine went into survival mode.

It was scary to her that her husband, who was nothing but a gentleman, was capable of living a double life. Katherine called her dad and said she was bringing her daughter over since she had to dump her husband for his infidelity, and she didn't want her daughter present for any of that.

Her dad wasn't home, and her mom was on a cruise, but her grandparents live on the same property, so her dad said she could drop her daughter off with them.

After Katherine did that, she went to her best friend's house and showed her the proof of her husband's affair.

innarevyako - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman decorating a Christmas tree

"The thing is, he was never going to leave me. He was very open with that person that he was having an affair with...she sent a screenshot that said, 'I have no interest in leaving my wife...like I love her. I'm just looking to have fun,'" Katherine added.

"So I showed my best friend everything, and I was like, I'm leaving him. I'm not going to stay with him, because there was some other stuff right after we got married that suddenly kind of changed, and I wasn't loving [it]."

For example, a month after their wedding, her husband dropped out of school, leaving Katherine to carry the financial load of their household.

Surprisingly, a week or two before her husband's affair came out, a couple Katherine and her husband were friends with had infidelity problems.

Katherine expressed to her husband that it was so terrible to hear about, and told him that if she ever found out he was cheating on her, their marriage would never bounce back.

Katherine's husband agreed, but meanwhile, it was his time to come clean about dating another woman for the last seven months. Instead, he pretended to be perfect.

The mistress ultimately informed Katherine that on the day of her wedding, her husband texted to say he was about to walk down the aisle and that he missed her but would talk to her the next day.

The mistress was very nice to Katherine and sent her a screenshot of that. The mistress also let Katherine know that the affair had lasted seven months, so it was well before Katherine even married her husband that he was already proving to be unfaithful.

Katherine kicked her husband out of the house, which she owned, and it made it awkward to still have to show up to work and face him as well as his mistress while she tried to file for divorce.

You can view the video on TikTok here.