She Spent $2,238 On The Dresses She Wore As A Bachelor Contestant

If you’re a fan of watching the iconic reality shows “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” have you ever admired how beautiful the women on the show look during certain episodes and ‘rose ceremonies,’ decked out in gorgeous gowns and makeup?

I was ‘today-years-old’ when I learned that women who get cast as contestants on “The Bachelor” must bring and pay for their dresses and makeup looks.

For some reason, I had assumed they had stylists who provided them with those luxurious dresses and makeup artists to create personalized looks for them.

However, the lady contestants are all on their own, and it’s up to them to look picture-perfect on the show.

Daria Rose (@dariarosereal), an attorney who impressively studied at Harvard and Yale Law School, was a contestant on season 26 of “The Bachelor,” when medical sales representative Clayton Echard was the featured bachelor on the show.

Although Daria was eliminated from the show during the first week, it certainly didn’t stop her, as she’s a successful woman who often creates law-related and political content on TikTok.

However, last year, she posted a viral video that revealed some interesting information about her time on the show – it was all about how much she spent on the dresses and outfits she wore as a contestant.

On the first episode of the 26th season, Daria wore a stunning blue gown from Lord and Taylor that cost $198. Another dress she bought that was never aired on the show was a beautiful red gown that cost $219.

Daria purchased four other lovely formal dresses for the show, each costing between $300 and $420. She also wore a super cute, “Elle Woods-inspired” pink pantsuit from Revolve’s Norma Kamali collection, which cost her $420.

