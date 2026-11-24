Running into a reminder of something you buried years ago can make you question whether silence is actually the kindest choice. When telling the truth could disrupt someone else's stability, should you speak up or resolve to keep quiet forever?

Back when this 20-year-old man was only 14, he got a 26-year-old woman pregnant. She said he couldn't tell anyone about it, or she would get in serious trouble.

He kept the secret and went on to ignore her and the baby boy she gave birth to. Fast forward to now; every Saturday, he spends his time volunteering at a camp for kids.

They have various activities such as dance, art, and sports. He coaches football and has kids of different ages throughout the day.

Three weeks ago, he had a brand-new group of kids under the age of six, and he was shocked to see his five-year-old son among them.

His son lives with his grandparents, as his mom passed away two years ago from an overdose.

"The first Saturday was not as bad because he was pretty shy. But the last two Saturdays were really hard. He was much chattier," he explained.

"At break he came over to chat. He said where he lives (he doesnt know stranger danger) and lives with his grandparents because his mom went to heaven and his dad was like his lost teddy that could never be found."

"I know he doesnt know I am his dad, but in that moment it felt like he did. He seemed so sad. It hurt. I went to the toilet and cried for the first time in years."

annanahabed - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a little boy by a lake

He knows this is an enormous, terrible secret he's keeping, but he still doesn't feel comfortable telling anyone in his life about his son.

He's been with his boyfriend for close to three years, and he isn't aware that he was with this girl at all, let alone that he had a child with her. His parents are completely in the dark about this, as are his friends.

He thinks his son has a nice life with his grandparents, and interrupting that would be very selfish of him. Also, that would mean the world would know about what his son's mom did to him all those years ago.

"How would that impact his grandparents? I also have barely any money. The saddest part, and the part I hate myself for, is [that] he probably has thought about the idea of me more than I ever did him," he concluded.



He was taken advantage of, and he's not the villain in this story; the mom of his son is. I hope that he reconsiders telling a trusted adult, like his parents, about what happened to him.

It would be helpful for him to discuss this with his family or someone he can rely on for support while he thinks about whether or not he should be in his son's life. I also don't think he would be the bad guy if he chooses to stay out of his son's life.

What advice do you have for him?

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