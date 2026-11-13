If you were on a first date with someone who got up and announced an embarrassing bathroom confession to you, would you be interested in seeing them again?

Last night, this 26-year-old guy went on a first date with a 25-year-old girl. Overall, it was great, and he feels excited about their connection.

But he messed up big time with something he said to her while sitting at the dinner table, and he can't quit replaying the moment in his mind.

"I am, however, cringing every time I remember a moment from the date, and especially the look on her face when I said I needed to poo," he explained.

"Towards the end of the date, we were having a drink at a bar next to the restaurant we ate at. I needed to go to the toilet badly and was thinking about what to say, then I got distracted and then felt it again and blurted out that I needed to poo."

"When I got back I said I had finished pooing and the look on her face was one of disgust. It sucks because, apart from that, the date went well, conversation flowed, and she suggested going for a drink after dinner."

He can't quit thinking about the grossed-out look on this girl's face when he talked about the fact that he had to go number two. He's not sure if he should send her a message to say sorry, or never, ever bring it up again.

He's desperately hoping she doesn't lose interest in him because of it.

"What would be the best way to bring up needing to poo on a date if it happens again? Or would you just walk off and not say anything? I thought about calling it 'number twos,' but then I thought that might sound childish and pathetic," he concluded.

dikushin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man in a restaurant dressed in a suit

Who raised this man, and why is he acting like he's 2 instead of 26?! Also, was he expecting a blue ribbon for returning to the table and announcing to this girl that he was done going number two?

I am so insulted, and I'm not even his date. I can't believe he managed to make it to his age without having basic manners. No, you should never, ever give your date details on whatever you are doing in the bathroom.

You just politely excuse yourself from the table and strictly state that you have to use the bathroom and will be back. Some things are better kept to yourself.

What advice do you have for him?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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