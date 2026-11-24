On the night of September 9th, 1998, Kathryn Hartman was at a bar in Hillsborough County when she was introduced to a 52-year-old fisherman named Willie Seth Crain by his daughter, Cynthia Gay.

Kathryn and Willie chatted and danced for several hours before heading back to Kathryn's trailer. Kathryn told Willie she really would like to see him again before he left that evening, and he definitely saw her daughter's toys and photos in her home before they parted ways.

What Kathryn didn't know was that Willie was a convicted child predator who had been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for what he did to little girls, many of whom were his neighbors or family members, and the same age as her own daughter.

The following afternoon, Willie came back, and Kathryn's 7-year-old daughter Amanda Brown was there. Willie said to Amanda that he would give her money if she got her homework correct.

Willie additionally offered Amanda $5 if she allowed him to pull out her loose tooth, but she said no. Kathryn invited Willie to have dinner with them, so he left and came back a bit after 7 p.m.

When they were done eating, Willie mentioned he had a big movie collection back at his own house and even had Titanic, which was Amanda's favorite movie.

While Kathryn was hesitant to go to Willie's place to watch the movie because it was a school night, she ultimately caved, and off they went.

The trio watched the movie in Willie's bedroom, and Amanda sat on his lap. They then returned to Kathryn's house. At the time, Kathryn was addicted to sleeping pills, but Willie wasn't aware of that when she asked him if he had any pain medication.

Willie gave her five valium pills, and he took some himself. Kathryn drifted off to sleep, and when she woke up a little after 6 a.m., Amanda was nowhere to be found. Neither was Willie.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children - pictured above is Amanda

"Amanda was never seen again despite extensive searches for her body; she was afraid of the dark and never left her house alone at night; she never ran away; she had a good relationship with her mother; and she was looking forward to spending the next weekend with her father," court documents stated.

A fisherman reported seeing Willie at 6:15 in the morning getting on his boat with what seemed to be an item of clothing that was rolled up.

Willie was acting in a strange way according to this man, and Willie had told him before that he could get rid of a body in a way in which nobody would be able to ever find it.

Willie's home was searched by the police, and they found Willie's underwear stained with blood, bloodstains on his toilet seat, and toilet paper. Amanda's DNA was later matched to the blood on all of those items, and Willie's DNA was found mixed with hers.

Willie's bathroom strongly smelled like bleach, and an empty bottle of bleach was recovered. Willie told the police that he left Amanda's house alone and spilled the bleach in his bathroom accidentally.

He hated the smell of it, so he proceeded to clean his bathroom for four hours before going crabbing. Authorities noted that Willie had scratches on his arms when he was arrested, and a forensic pathologist later testified at his trial that they were most likely caused by a seven-year-old girl.

Willie denied having anything to do with Amanda's disappearance and maintained that she was still asleep in bed with Kathryn when he left the family's house.

Prosecutors said that the evidence found in Willie's home pointed to him taking Amanda to his house and committing violent acts against her.

"Many of Crain’s acquaintances also testified that he talked to them about committing a murder and hiding a body. More specifically, two women visiting Crain and his family reported that he confided to them that he murdered Brown," court documents explained.

"Another associate claimed that Crain bragged of knowing 'the perfect location' to hide a body a year before Brown disappeared."

It took the jury two hours to deliberate before finding Willie guilty of first-degree murder. Amanda's dad has since written letters to Willie, hoping he will reveal where her body is, but she still has yet to be found.

Willie's execution has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on December 10th at Florida State Prison.