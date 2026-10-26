If you haven't yet come across Becca, who goes by @that.labor.nurse on TikTok, I guarantee she's about to be one of your new favorite storytellers, and she had me laughing so hard over one of the latest tales she shared from the labor and delivery department.

Becca admitted that she's seen some crazy things in her time spent working as a nurse, but she never could have imagined how one of her days at the hospital would play out.

"Between a suspicious couple, a newborn baby, and enough police activity to film an episode of Law & Order: Special Biscuit Unit, I was questioning every life decision that led me to nursing!" Becca exclaimed before jumping into her wild tale.

So, this all started when Becca was seated at the nurse's station when a couple from a different state walked in. The mom was in labor, and the couple seemed suspicious to Becca.

As the couple answered some questions, their answers changed, which worried Becca. Regardless, Becca jumped in to help get that baby delivered, and since the hospital was full, the mom had to stay in the labor and delivery section even after giving birth, as they needed to wait for a bed to open up for her.

Several hours after the baby was welcomed into the world, the couple said they needed to take a smoke break, so they left the baby at the nurse's station.

"We start noticing an awful lot of time has been passing. And unless these people were outside planting their own tobacco crop in the hospital parking lot, something wasn't right," Becca said in her video.

"Because y'all, they never came back. And they done left a whole human being like they had just dropped off a package at the UPS. Now on this particular shift, we had one of my little nursing buddies working with me who had absolutely no business working in healthcare when she could have been solving cold cases for the FBI."

"Honey, this girl could have found Jimmy Hoffa with a flip phone and a gas station receipt. And once she started digging into this couple, honey, she didn't just open up a can of worms; she opened a whole bait shop."

Ana - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a newborn baby in a hospital

Becca's coworker discovered that the couple was on the run because they had gotten caught up in a drug trafficking ring. Becca was shocked, and they quickly contacted the police.

The authorities got involved because the couple had definitely ditched their baby and continued their journey of evading arrest without their bundle of joy.

Ultimately, family services came to get the baby, and Becca didn't say what ended up happening to the couple or if they were caught.

People had a lot to say in the comments section, and some of my favorites for you below!

"Turned into the next Jason Bourne movie, Bourne and Delivered," one person remarked.

"I had a mother attempt to sell her newborn to a man on the postpartum unit," someone else said.

"I can say the upside is at least they left the baby in a safe drop location, and the baby can be found a loving home," a third person added.

You can view the video on TikTok here.



