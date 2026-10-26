Receiving an itemized micro-charge after an expensive evening out is an entirely new level of awkward when it comes to dating in this day and age, isn't it?

This man lives in Illinois and took a girl out on a third date last night. She picked out the restaurant, which was an upscale Italian place.

He treated her to dinner, and the bill was approximately $140. He paid for their meals and didn't even hesitate to take out his wallet.

"She offered to split, but I smiled, said, 'I got this,' and she seemed genuinely appreciative. Afterward, we walked to a nearby convenience store because she wanted a specific sparkling water and some gum, which came to like $11," he explained.

"She tapped her card before I could even pull my wallet out. The rest of the night was great; we kissed goodbye, and she texted me that she had an amazing time."

"Then at 8 a.m. today, I wake up to a Venmo notification from her for $5.50 with a sparkling water emoji. I obviously don't care about five dollars; I’d pay it ten times over. It’s just...does this mean she views me purely as an acquaintance?"

He's also not sure if this is some bizarre take on modern-day etiquette where some women just keep track of every single cent and expect to be reimbursed.

He feels incredibly awkward replying to her, and he's unsure if he should pay her or not. He also feels humiliated, and it's such a small amount of money that it does come across as petty to him.

He's left wondering if he's going crazy, or if this girl is a walking red flag for wanting him to pay her back for sparkling water after he took her out for a pricey dinner.

BGStock72 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman with a cocktail

Yikes, this girl is an ingrate for sure. I think he should Venmo her a request for half of their dinner bill and then block her. This is a red flag, because she only looks at him like a wallet, not a human being.

What do you think?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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