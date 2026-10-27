Em, who goes by @emilybllanton on TikTok, had her friend fake a pregnancy with ChatGPT, and she stole another girl's ultrasound photos to try to make herself look credible as she kept up the lie.

Em's friend, Samantha, was dating a guy named Joey, and not long into their relationship, Samantha announced to their friend group that she was pregnant.

Em was excited for her, and Samantha was planning on using the same doctor that Em had used. Samantha's coworker at the time was pregnant as well, and that girl sent Samantha her ultrasound photos.

Now, when Samantha shared her news about a baby on board, she sent Em and their group a photo of an ovulation test, not a pregnancy test.

Em and the rest of the girls questioned Samantha, thinking she was confused. The date of Samantha's first ultrasound appointment then came up, and she claimed she didn't receive ultrasound photos of the baby. Strange, right?

Days went by, and finally, Samantha sent an ultrasound photo, which was bizarre, as it didn't have her name on it or the doctor's name, and those always appear on one.

Em and the girls asked for more photos, and Samantha was approximately nine or ten weeks into her pregnancy when she whipped out an anatomy scan.

The girls knew something was off because no new mom would get one, and the photos seemed to have been swiped from Google.

"Like every other liar, soon enough, you're going to tangle a web that is really hard to unweave. So [she] and Mr. Joey break up; she starts claiming that the baby isn't his," Em explained in her video.

morrowlight - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a pregnant woman in a dress

"Because the baby dad, Joey, says they've never been to a doctor's appointment together, they've never seen an ultrasound, they, as in his and his family...they've never seen a positive pregnancy test."

Em revealed that the metadata on all of Samantha's photos pointed to it being AI. From there, Samantha proudly declared she was unfaithful, and the baby was her new boyfriend's, not Joey's.

Samantha threatened to file harassment charges against everyone, probably to throw them off her trail of deceit. Em quipped that Samantha's coworker should be filing harassment charges after Samantha stole her ultrasound photos, dumped them into ChatGPT, and then said they were hers.

Samantha was ultimately confronted by all of her coworkers, who caught on to what she was doing. Samantha promptly quit her job and sent texts stating that she had terminated her pregnancy.

"Here we are 30 fooled people later, a new baby daddy, falsified ultrasounds, ChatGPT ultrasounds, announcing the gender on Facebook...you [terminated]," Em continued.

"What this all boils down to is that this woman knowingly faked a pregnancy...stole ultrasounds to make them her own and was acting innocent while doing all of this and acting like everyone else was the problem."

"I don't know what the charge is, but she needs to be in handcuffs immediately. And I just want to say, I think the punishment should be going in front of a stage at an infertility clinic and explaining to everyone why you chose to make pregnancy such a joke when there are women out there who can't get pregnant or are struggling to get pregnant..."

Em concluded by saying you have to be a terrible person to have to do something like this, and she hopes that Samantha has the boring, sad life that she deserves.

"These kinds of people are deeply disturbed," one person commented.

"This needs to be a Lifetime movie! What makes people do [stuff] like this?" another person asked.

"My husband's friend is going through this exact situation. Am I in a glitch?" someone else wondered.

You can view the video on TikTok here.