Do you think it's appropriate for a girl to wear the lingerie her boyfriend bought for her while attending Halloween frat parties, or is that just attention-seeking behavior?

Several weeks ago, this 24-year-old man bought his 22-year-old girlfriend lingerie. It's a lacy slip-on that she looks gorgeous in. At the moment, he and his girlfriend are in separate cities.

For Halloween on Saturday night, he was aware that his girlfriend was going out to some frat parties, and he trusts her, so he wasn't concerned about her partying with a bunch of guys.

His girlfriend dressed up as a fairy, but she never mentioned to him that she was wearing the lingerie he bought her as part of her costume!

If she had something, he would have been alright with it. He wouldn't have been happy about her outfit choice, but he wouldn't have had a problem either.

Yesterday evening, his girlfriend sent him a photo of her outfit, but she had a sweatshirt on, so he couldn't see the lingerie she had underneath it. He thought she incorporated the sweatshirt into her costume or something.

"Then today, she sends me pics of last night, and she was wearing the lingerie I got her. I don't want to be too controlling, but I feel completely blindsided, like she intentionally didn't tell me," he explained.

"I always trust her, but now this is causing a lot of doubts. Because also this morning she sent me a text saying I adore you, you are so cute. We have never said I love you or I adore you. So this was very new."

"Also, I texted her at 10 p.m., and she was out super late and didn't respond til 10 a.m. this morning. This stuff I didn't think anything of, because I completely trust her, not until I saw that she wore the lingerie I got her to the party."

javiindy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a young man walking down the street

He's furious and insecure over his girlfriend parading around in lingerie at those Halloween parties and hiding it from him. He doesn't like that she showed that much skin.

He's not sure if he's being too dramatic, but he really thinks his girlfriend was not being respectful of him by putting that on in the first place.

As soon as his girlfriend sent photos of what she wore, he was silent, and she stated he couldn't be angry at her because she would never do anything with other guys, which made him feel guilty.

He didn't say anything to her on their phone call; he just rushed to hang up. He's left wondering if he's allowed to be hurt.

Wearing lingerie to frat parties when you're not single is not a good look. I believe his girlfriend was on the hunt to see if she could find someone better, so she put herself on display.

He needs to ask himself if he wants to be with a girl who doesn't see a problem with wearing lingerie while partying with guys, then throws a sweatshirt on to hide it and tries to make him feel bad.

Oh, and the text the morning after saying she basically loves him is suspicious, like she's got a guilty conscience for something she did on All Hallows' Eve.

Does he really want to date a girl like that?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.