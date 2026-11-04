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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 04, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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Social media is supposed to help people connect, but sometimes it just gives lonely people an unlimited supply of photos to fuel their unhinged lies.

This 21-year-old guy got a message on Instagram two days ago from a man wanting to know how long he's been dating his wife. He was shocked, as he's definitely not in a relationship with a married woman, and he's never even heard of this guy's wife before.

"Apparently, his wife has been telling her friends, family, and even some colleagues that she's been in a relationship with me for the past 8 months," he explained.

"The weirdest part? She has been using my actual pictures, telling people stories about our dates, our conversations, and even making up arguments we've supposedly had."

His Instagram is set to public, and he only has about 10 or 12 posts on there. He hasn't met this woman in real life, nor has he spoken to her online. She's truly a stranger to him.

At first, the husband thought he was lying, but after reviewing his wife's Instagram messages, he believed him when he said he had had no contact with this woman.

"Here's where things get even stranger. Yesterday, he called me and asked if I could meet him in person. Apparently, his wife has been telling him that I'm not just some random guy but someone she's deeply in love with and plans to leave him for," he added.

"He also told me something I genuinely wasn't prepared for: their families apparently know about me. I don't know whether to feel concerned, angry, or just completely confused."

"Part of me thinks this woman might be going through something serious, but another part of me is uncomfortable with a stranger building an entire relationship around my identity. I haven't contacted her directly yet."

a woman in front of a metal wall TIGERRAW - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in front of a metal wall

He's left wondering if he should meet up with the husband, say something to the woman, or pretend this never happened.

Well, he should set his Instagram profile to private from here on out, and he absolutely shouldn't meet up with this man or contact his wife. He needs to block them both.

Either the wife is insane and needs serious help addressing her mental health, or this could be some crazy scam. Whatever is going on here, none of it is good, and there's no reason for him to keep in touch with the husband.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 04, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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