If you knew there was video and photo evidence of your spouse cheating on you, would you feel like watching that for yourself would help you heal? Or would it prove to be a slippery slope to go down?

It was four years ago that this woman figured out that her husband was cheating on her, and ever since that tragic discovery, they've been working to fix their marriage.

They're in marriage counseling and doing their parts to course-correct. Her husband promised that he would be transparent with her following his affair and said he would tell her any details she wanted to know.

"But there’s one thing he confessed that I just can’t get out of my head: the [steamy] videos and...photos he and his ex-mistress exchanged," she explained.

"And yes, I SAW AND WATCHED EVERYTHING. He didn’t want me to see any of it, but I insisted. And when I finally did, it completely crushed me."

"I thought knowing everything would help me understand what happened and eventually move forward. But actually seeing my husband being intimate with another woman was a different kind of pain."

Being aware of her husband's infidelity was a whole different thing than watching him actually cheat on her with another woman. The videos and photos are burned into her brain, and she keeps thinking about them.

She can replay all of the horrible scenes down to the last second, and she can't quit spiraling over what else might have occurred between her husband and his mistress that she's unaware of.

As she said, she and her husband are still in the middle of saving their marriage and attempting to heal from his infidelity; however, she's struggling.

Home-stock - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman sitting on the floor

"But how do I move forward when I can’t erase what I’ve seen? Part of me still wants to fight for our marriage, but another part of me is exhausted from carrying the pain of his betrayal," she continued.

"I don’t know if I can do this anymore."

This is one of those situations where there is such a thing as knowing too much, or rather, seeing too much. If she hasn't been able to move past this even a little bit in four years, I think she's just dragging out the divorce.

If she's really not sure whether or not she wants to leave her husband, a separation could be an eye-opening step for her.

What advice do you have for her?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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