Marriage counseling is designed to serve as an impartial, balanced environment where a couple can safely unpack their grievances and dissect recurring patterns. Nobody expects their therapist to cause the end of their marriage, but that's sadly what happened to her.

This woman and her husband turned to an online company to seek out marriage counseling. They got a woman in her 60s who acted like a hippie as their therapist.

Strangely enough, their therapist didn't want them talking about any details of their marriage. Her husband told this woman that their sole issue was how they communicated, and instead of asking for her side of the story, she ran with that as true.

"From there, she decided that we were not allowed to discuss 'the past,' which she said wasn't 'helpful.' No matter how I tried to answer her questions, she would say that's not what she's looking for, and if I used an example, she said, 'That's not helpful. We are in the present, not the past,'" she explained.

"I truly could not understand how to engage in couples counseling without ever referencing anything from prior to the session we were in."

"It didn't even make sense to me. My husband is very physically attractive, and she literally acted giddy when she talked to him and then would shut me down on EVERYTHING."

Their therapist even complained to her about how she set up the Zoom call for their sessions. This woman griped about the background she picked and told her to remove it when it was just a room of books.

Their therapist snapped at her about her space heater being noisy and demanded that she turn it off. If her husband was speaking, their therapist fawned all over him.

When she said something, their therapist would criticize her and just say to "try again." This really empowered her husband while leaving her confused.

Svetlana Sokolova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman sitting in a living room full of plants

It also didn't help that their therapist would constantly refer to her keeping her man and wanted to know all of the details of their romantic life, despite that not being listed as one of her specialties.

"Well, he ended up treating me worse and worse, and it escalated after each session. The culmination was yesterday: he actually grabbed me and shoved me backward," she continued.

"I called the police, and he got a misdemeanor battery. I messaged the therapist, and all she wrote was, 'Totally get it. Sorry I wasn't a good fit!'"

"No mention of the fact that I had to call the police. And that's how the whole thing ended up. We are now going for divorce; I have zero faith in therapists, especially female ones!"

A bad marriage therapist absolutely can cause a ton of damage, and it's unfortunate that she experienced that. Not all therapists are like that, though, and she shouldn't lump them all in the same category because of one bad apple.

Finding a good therapist is totally like dating; it can take a few tries to find the right fit. But circling back to the one she had, she should report her to the company she found her through and also whatever licensing board oversees her.

I know that won't bring back her husband or fix her marriage, but it's something she can do to hold this woman accountable.

What do you think about that?

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