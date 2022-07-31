31 Years Ago, This Substitute Teacher Pulled Over On A Michigan Highway And Was Never Seen Again

Paige Renkoski was a thirty-year-old substitute teacher engaged to be married from Dewitt, Michigan.

She was passionate in the classroom and was revered for her work ethic and fun-loving nature. Paige even decided to pursue a degree in early childhood development to further her career.

But, everything changed on May 24, 1990. That morning, Paige dropped off her mother at the Detroit Metro Airport before going to stop by a friend’s house to meet their new baby.

After the visit, she stopped at a convenience store to purchase beer at about 2:30 p.m., and Paige’s car was last seen stopped on the side of Interstate 96– about a half a mile away from Fowlerville, Michigan.

Paige never drove her car again, though. Instead, at about 7:00 p.m. that evening, police discovered Paige’s 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais without her in it.

Officers found the car with its doors unlocked, the radio still blaring, and the engine on idle. According to authorities, her keys, wallet, and shoes were also left behind inside.

Numerous locations were pursued in hopes of finding Paige, with authorities using search crews, cadaver dogs, ground-penetrating radar, and more.

And once police canvassed the community, witnesses later told authorities that they spotted Paige standing on the side of the highway next to a maroon minivan prior to her disappearance.

The DoeNetwork; pictured above is Paige

