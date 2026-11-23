On the morning of July 21st, 2025, 6-year-old twins Mia and Sophia Johns had breakfast at their home in Provo, Utah, before getting into their mom Victoria's minivan and heading over to their gymnastics class in Orem.

The energetic girls loved gymnastics, swimming, and spending time outside. Their dad, Joshua, had no idea that day that it would be the last time he ever saw them.

After the girls failed to return home on time and he didn't hear anything from Victoria, Joshua headed over to the Orem Family Fitness Center to see if he could find the trio.

Joshua then learned that Mia and Sophia vanished from their gymnastics class, and the minivan that Victoria had taken to get them there was still sitting in the parking lot with the keys inside it.

Now, Joshua didn't initially report his girls as missing, since he assumed Victoria needed to take a break, and he was worried about going to the police for fear of getting his wife in trouble. He also had no idea that his wife would literally kidnap their kids.

So, Joshua reported Mia and Sophia missing three months later after not being able to get in contact with Victoria. It was clear that wherever Victoria and the girls had gone, they were not coming home.

Joshua did find out that Victoria took the birth certificates and Social Security cards for Mia and Sophia from their home, but she didn't bring anything else. Mia and Sophia's cherished toys and all of their other personal items were left behind.

Joshua has since gotten divorced from Victoria, and there is a warrant out for her arrest for custodial interference, which is a felony.

Victoria could be driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan, and the girls have been spotted with her in a bunch of different states, including Texas, Northern California, Washington, and Oregon.

Facebook - pictured above are more photos of the twins

The girls have blonde hair and blue eyes and were approximately four feet tall the last time Joshua saw them. They are now 7 years old.

Victoria has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 147 pounds and 5 feet, seven inches tall. She could be going by Taylor White.

If you have any information related to the disappearance of Mia and Sophia, please call the Provo Police Department at 801-852-6210.

You can view the Facebook page Mia and Sophia's dad created to help find them here.