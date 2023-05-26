His Girlfriend Embarrassed Him By Wearing A Very Revealing Bikini To A Pool Party With His Family

Have you ever been asked to dress or look a certain way to please your partner’s family?

One man recently asked his girlfriend to wear something modest at his family’s pool party due to their conservative background. However, he felt embarrassed when he saw her in a revealing bikini instead.

He’s 26, and his girlfriend is 22. They’ve been together for about two years and have had a solid relationship.

“We’ve had our ups and downs, but overall, we have a great relationship, and I definitely see a future together,” he said. “We really love and respect each other and connect well.”

They do, however, come from different family backgrounds. Although he’s not very religious, his family is very conservative. His girlfriend, on the other hand, isn’t used to his family’s traditions. But, in the end, they have more similarities than differences, so it’s never been much of a problem.

However, he was recently shocked by what she chose to wear at a recent family pool party.

His cousins hosted a pool party at their house, and his parents were there too. His girlfriend had previously met his parents, but it was her first time meeting some of his other relatives.

Before the party, he took a moment and asked her to wear something modest to the party since the women in his family dress modestly. She didn’t give him much of a response but silently nodded.

When they got to the pool party, and it was time to go for a swim, he hoped his girlfriend had packed a one-piece bathing suit or something like that.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.