His Girlfriend’s Blaming Him For Her Failure To Get A Job After He Stranded Her At A Restaurant

Alexandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back in college, this 27-year-old man started dating his 26-year-old girlfriend, Cindy. In September of last year, the company Cindy was working for went out of business, leaving her devastated.

Cindy adored her company, her boss, and her coworkers. But the company was not making any money, really, so they shut down.

The day Cindy found out she was losing her job, she told him, and he offered to introduce Cindy to his own boss.

“Having the same major, we work in the same field, and my company is almost always hiring. Cindy said yes, and I texted my boss on the spot,” he explained.

“After delivering her CV to him and a short interview process, she was hired in a three-month probationary position.”

He was thrilled to get to work with Cindy, and he was looking forward to grabbing lunch with her, spending more time with her, and saving money on gas since they could carpool to work.

However, it turns out that Cindy is a nightmare employee. She routinely arrives at work 15 to 20 minutes late every single morning.

He had to stop driving to work with Cindy, as she was making him late for his first meeting of the day. Cindy’s tardiness is hardly the only thing that makes her a bad employee.

“Cindy’s favorite activity at work was opening up a blank Google doc and looking at her phone under her desk,” he added.

Alexandr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“The hour we get for lunch was often an hour and a half for Cindy, and she really accomplished nothing in her time there. This continued for three months.”

He’s been gently suggesting that Cindy step it up and get her act together, and last Monday, she made it to work on time for a change, and they carpooled.

It could have been that he was getting through to her, or it could have been that her probationary period was coming to a close.

That day, they grabbed lunch together, and Cindy was slow as a turtle while they were eating. He kept checking the time while motivating Cindy to hurry it up.

Just as they had to get back to the office, Cindy announced she needed another soda. He told her that he had to get back to work, but she wouldn’t budge.

The restaurant they were eating at was absolutely packed, and they could not get a hold of their waiter. He placed enough money on the table to cover the bill and tip. He then told Cindy he had to go and that she could stay there or come with him.

“Cindy played chicken with me here, thinking that if she refused to move, I’d have no choice but to wait. But I walked to my car and drove back,” he said.

“Cindy showed up 20 minutes later visually flustered. The restaurant was a 10-minute walk away, so I’m pretty sure she did end up getting her refill.”

After lunch, Cindy was completely livid with him, and to be honest, she’s been mad in the days that followed because he ditched her.

That Friday, Cindy received notice that she did not get a job at his company since she was always late and didn’t really do much at work.

Cindy is now saying it’s his fault she failed to secure the position, but more specifically, she’s claiming that the incident at lunch is what sealed her fate.

“Last night, she asked how she was supposed to pay her part of her rent without a job, and I responded, “Yes, that’s a good question. How will you be paying?” This threw oil on the proverbial fire, and now she doesn’t even want to fight about it anymore,” he continued.

He’s left wondering if he was wrong to have left Cindy at the restaurant, as it did contribute to his company passing on extending her an offer for a full-time role.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski