If your spouse was cheating on you, would you follow them and their affair partner to hotels to try to get photo evidence of what they're up to?

This woman has spent the last 25 years married to her husband, and she uncovered his affair not too long ago. His affair lasted an entire year, and he came crawling back to her, saying sorry and that he was done with his mistress.

He promised that he would go to marriage counseling with her, but then changed his mind. He moved out to live with his mistress for a week, and now their marriage is over.

Unfortunately, her husband is back under her roof, and they still have to live in the same house until they can sell it. She feels humiliated, and it's upsetting to her to have a front-row seat to her husband moving on with no remorse.

"I recently found charges to his credit card for hotels around the area where we live and expensive dinners. Has anyone experienced their cheating partner going to hotels?" she wondered.

"I want so bad to follow him and wait for them to get out of the hotel and take pictures and send them to the lover’s adult kids to prove that their mom is sleeping with married men."

"As far as my relationship with my husband, it has ended since finding out about the affair, but I am deeply hurt. I gave my best to the marriage; I dealt with his bad temper and his controlling behavior; I settled for too little."

She feels betrayed and sad that her husband wasn't willing to help her fix the marriage following the mess he made.

So, I don't think her plan for revenge will make her feel any better. She really has to hurry up, sell the house, get a lawyer, and file for divorce.

shurkin_son - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman at home

It's really not healthy for her to be sharing her living space with the man who ruined her marriage, and that has to be the first thing on her list to deal with. There's no way she can try to heal and move on while having to see him every single day.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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