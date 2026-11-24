When your partner proves that they will not show up for you during a genuine crisis, why would you stay with them once you're feeling better?

A little more than two weeks ago, this 54-year-old woman had a heart attack, and her husband totally dropped the ball during her health scare.

She was married to her husband once before, and they got divorced, but seven years ago, they got back together. While they didn't officially get married again, she says they act just like a husband and wife, so I'm referring to him as her husband.

On November 3rd, she thought she was having a panic attack, and that's how she was being treated on her way there and once she was in the Emergency Room.

"At 2:30 a.m. on 4-Nov, I proceeded to have a heart attack while in the ER. I was told my mid LAD artery was 80% blocked with hardened plaque, and a blood clot tried to pass, causing a heart attack," she explained.

"They refer to this type of heart attack as the widowmaker. I was put into the ICU at approximately 4:15 a.m. on 4-Nov."

Her husband and her son left the hospital that morning at 5 a.m. She was in the ICU for another day and was discharged on the 6th.

While she was lying in a hospital bed, her husband spent six hours with her and then decided to go to work instead. They are quite well-off, so it's not like her husband needed the money.

He knew she was being monitored for a second heart attack and negative side effects of the stent, so this was a very serious period of time.

shurkin_son - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman sitting on a bench

She wished he was by her side, but he left her alone to deal with the fear of what else could happen to her. She took a couple of days to gather her thoughts before informing her husband that she felt unloved and unsupported during a terrifying moment in her life.

"I needed to understand why he chose to leave me at the hospital, go home to sleep, and then go to work. I told him exactly that he needed to take ownership of his [mistake], and while I was processing how I was feeling, I needed him to move out of the master bedroom. I needed some space," she continued.

"His verbal response to my written message was, 'I have a better idea; why don’t you move out.' I told him to think [about] this because he is about to lose me forever. He chose for me to move out."

It was heartless of her husband to abandon her like that in the hospital, but he already chose that as his way to end their relationship, as horrible as it is to admit that.

There's really nothing left for her to do except file for divorce and find a good lawyer.

What advice do you have for her?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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