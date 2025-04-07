His Dad’s Family Is Pushing Him To Do A DNA Test To See If He Has Siblings

This 24-year-old guy’s dad has been married a total of six times. His mom is wife number six, and she’s the only woman whose relationship with his dad has yet to conclude in a divorce.

His dad has undergone a total of five ugly, contentious divorces. Now, his dad’s family has always questioned if his dad fathered other children outside of his marriages.

“It seems two of those marriages were very open and involved other men and women frequently,” he explained.

“Which is why they have so many questions. My father played around a lot back in the day, and so did the ex-wives.”

“They wonder if a pregnancy was blamed on another man when really my father was the father. It’s stuff they are so curious about.”

If he does have any siblings out there in the world, he honestly has no interest in meeting them, let alone developing a bond.

His dad’s family is pushing him to get a DNA test, as they believe that will be the best way for them to uncover any other kids his dad might have.

Also, if he goes through a service like 23andMe or AncestryDNA, his dad’s family will be able to locate his siblings, so they could hopefully be in contact with the kids one day.

He told his aunts, who are his dad’s full siblings, to get their DNA tests done instead of him, before reminding them that he doesn’t care about any potential siblings.

“They couldn’t really understand that and said as much. I told them they didn’t need to, and that got their backs up a bit,” he added.

“They told me I could have family out there, could have a sibling to have alongside me for the rest of my life. They talked about how close they all are (including with my father) and how I could have that. I told them I didn’t want or need it.”

“They said they’d give me some time to think it over, but my answer has remained unchanged. My father doesn’t believe he has more kids out there. That’s why they won’t get him to do it.”

He’s left wondering if he’s wrong for not wanting to get a DNA test so he can find any siblings he might have out there in the world.

