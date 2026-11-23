If your spouse called you spoiled, would you be offended by that? Would you be trying to get them into counseling to get to the bottom of their negative feelings about you?

This woman and her husband have gone the open marriage route, but she stopped being interested in it after a period of time.

Lately, she and her husband have not felt connected to one another, especially with regard to their romance, and her husband brought this up.

His feelings aren't wrong in that respect, and she can agree that they are very disconnected from one another at the moment. They've been married for 16 years, and this marked the very first time that her husband kick-started a conversation about something to work on in their marriage.

She was absolutely down for this kind of discussion, and it leaked into this morning.

"I asked how do we pivot now that we know we both feel the same (alone and like we do everything for this family….)? He didn’t have an answer. I suggested counseling," she explained.

"He didn’t say yes or no, just continued to say how he feels (new). Then it came out: I am spoiled. The kids are too. He is tired of coming home and walking on eggshells…I can’t stop the thoughts of being so disgusted by his statement."

"I need to ask myself some questions, but I am wild with emotions getting ready for work. I’ll call my therapist later. He made it seem like I should say thank you for 'giving me' this life and 'sorry, I didn’t have your slippers ready at the door…' I really don’t want to think like this."

She's curious if her husband is even capable of love, following him being so open with her. She's just not sure where her husband is coming from with what he said, and she feels quite hurt.

TIGERRAW - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in front of a fence

She's wondering if this has anything to do with the deep depression she went through a couple of years ago, and perhaps he wants some kind of prize for not leaving her, or he wants her to validate that he has put up with her.

Well, what her husband said doesn't sound like a good sign for their marriage at all. He comes across like he resents her and their kids, and I don't see how that can be fixed without outside intervention.

He might even be looking for permission to get back to an open marriage arrangement. I think she should keep encouraging her husband to go to marriage counseling with her so they can attempt to better understand each other.

What advice do you have for her?

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Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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