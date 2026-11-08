Search

Human content, AI powered search. 

Latest Stories

Sign Me Up
Shopping
Chicks we love
Entertainment
Celebrity
Weddings
Freaky
Sports
True Crime
Lifestyle
Animals
Human Interest
Beauty & Style
Recipes
Reviews
Advice
Gardening
Health & Fitness
Home
Parenting
Relationships
Romance
News
Travel
Featured

Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Nov 08, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
Full Bio
Follow on Google NewsFollow us

On October 31, 2003, a 77-year-old man named Libero Ricci set out for his daily walk at 10 a.m. after saying goodbye to his wife and son.

He lived with them in the southwestern suburb of Magliana in Rome. He was a retired interior decorator who used to work for the Vatican.

Libero Ricci usually walked for about a mile and rested on a bench near Magliana's shopping center. He would return by 11 a.m. But that morning, he never came home.

His son, Claudio, spent the rest of the day searching the neighborhood, interrogating shopkeepers and even checking with the local hospital.

No one had seen Ricci anywhere. Claudio reported his father missing that night. His father's disappearance hit him hard. Claudio described Ricci as "a perfectly normal, simple family man" who lived a quiet life and had no enemies.

About four years later, on July 27, 2007, firefighters put out a fire in Via della Pescaglia in the Magliana district of Rome. The fire was later thought to have been set on purpose. It started in a reed bed near a bike path on the Lungotevere. A partially charred but intact skeleton was found in the area.

The remains included a skull, a right femur, fragments of tibia and fibula, some cervical, thoracic and lumbar vertebrae, parts of a left humerus, rib pieces, a damaged scapula and several phalanges and metacarpals.

There was a pouch or crossbody bag next to the remains that contained an ID card and house keys belonging to Libero Ricci.

Investigators analyzed the skeleton further and determined that it had been wearing a blue jacket, a brown T-shirt, black trousers, and beige shoes. Strangely enough, the clothing had not been what Ricci was wearing on the day he disappeared.

man walking in the fog Overburn - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man walking in the fog

In 2010, authorities tested the skull against the DNA of Ricci's relatives. The results were a surprise because it turned out the skull actually belonged to a female.

They decided to test the other bones and found that the remains were from five different people; three women and two men. These individuals died over a 20-year period between the mid-1980s and 2006.

There was a 40 to 50-year-old man who died between February 2002 and October 2006; a 25 to 40-year-old man who died between February 1986 and October 1989; a 45 to 55-year-old woman who passed away between November 2002 and November 2006; a 20 to 35-year-old woman who passed away between November 1992 and February 1998; and a 35 to 45-year-old woman who died between April 1995 and December 2000.

Authorities considered several possibilities. One theory was that a serial killer had gathered the bones of their victims to assemble a whole skeleton. Another was that the bones were dug up from a cemetery, but no traces of zinc or other metals used in coffins were detected.

The police even looked into any connections with the Banda della Magliana, a crime group in the area that operated from the 1960s until 1999. However, the evidence didn't add up.

The bones must have been brought to the area shortly before the fire was started, or else there would have been signs of scavenging from animals.

Whoever arranged the skeleton was also very familiar with human anatomical structure, as the bones were placed in all the right spots.

Other tests have been performed on the bones to see if they would match any people who have disappeared across Rome, but nothing has been confirmed.

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Nov 08, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
Full Bio

The Top 5

The Latest

The Top 5

More for you

Lisa Leckie was 25, a mother of two boys who lived in a third-floor apartment on Southdale Road East in London, Ontario, with her common-law husband and their baby.

On the morning of March 24th, 2009, her partner came home from his night shift at around 7 a.m. and found her body in the liv

Keep Reading

On December 3, 1989, residents of the Woodside Apartments in Lorton, Virginia, including five-year-old Melissa Brannen and her mother, gathered for a Christmas party.

The community was tight-knit. All the neighbors knew each other and kept an eye on each other's children. But on the day of

Keep Reading
vintage white door opening into bedroom
Melinda Nagy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is an open door to a room
Melinda Nagy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is an open door to a room

She Vanished After Stepping Out Of A Hotel Room In 1991, And Her Husband Told Her Kids She Abandoned Them

By Emily Chan Oct 19, 2026

On July 6, 1991, a 41-year-old woman named Cheryl Grose disappeared without a trace from the Shilo Inn in Tigard, Oregon. She had been staying at the inn with her husband, Tom Grose, when she left the room.

Tom claimed that she had left willingly on her own. There were no apparent signs of

Keep Reading

On March 21, 2023, 41-year-old Steven Cozzi mysteriously disappeared after entering the men's restroom at his law firm in Florida. He was never seen again, and his body has never been found.

More than three years later, a 47-year-old plastic surgeon named Tomasz Kosowski has been convicted

Keep Reading

On November 9, 2016, 20-year-old Elly Warren from Australia was found dead at a beach in Tofo, Mozambique, by a local fisherman.

She was on a six-week solo trip in Africa and had gone to Tofo for a volunteer ocean research mission. The local police initially ruled her death an overdose. Fou

Keep Reading

Most Popular

Lifestyle With A Female Focus
About
Contact
Privacy Policy
Editorial Policy
Copyright © 2026
Chip Chick