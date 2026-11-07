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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 07, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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First dates often involve breaking the ice, discovering mutual interests, and looking for common ground, but how would you feel if someone brought up what makeup they would put on you if you were dead in a casket?

Yesterday, this woman went out on a date with a man she met through a dating app. They talked for several days before meeting up in real life, and he came across as a normal guy with a great sense of humor.

His family has a funeral home, which is a key detail for you to know. This guy picked her up in his car so they could go out to dinner at a restaurant, and while she was in his car, she noticed a plastic skeleton in the backseat.

It gave her a scare, as she didn't realize that it was fake at first. She thought it might be real, and she questioned him about it. He laughed and said it was not real at all, and he noted that it makes him remember that life is special and he should be more appreciative of that.

"He kept talking for a while, pretty philosophically, and honestly I kind of bought it. Some people keep a quote on their mirror or a tattoo on their wrists; he keeps a skeleton in his car, whatever floats your boat," she explained.

"At the restaurant, we talked about his family and the funeral home, how he grew up around it, what the job involves. Still fine; I was curious, and he clearly loves it."

"Then, he started telling me which makeup techniques he’d use on me if I were dead and about to be presented in a casket. He talked about color correcting my skin so I wouldn’t look grey, how he’d set my lips, which foundation shade he’d go for, and a bunch of other details. He was completely calm about it; I didn’t know what to say, so I just ate my pasta and nodded."

"He texted me this morning saying he had a great time and wants to see me again. I can’t work out how to interpret that yesterday’s conversation, though."

Given his line of work, I just think this guy doesn't realize how creepy he came across. He's definitely desensitized to the dead. Has anyone seen Six Feet Under? This sounds like something that deserves to be on an episode of that show.

man holding roses New Africa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man holding roses

She should totally go on another date with him, and just steer the conversation away from funeral talk.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 07, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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