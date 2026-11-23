I'm pretty sure that any woman who chooses to freeze her eggs never thinks that she will have to one day worry about them ending up MIA.

Jess Windell (@theprmaven on TikTok) froze her eggs, and the place where she did that is now closing down, so Jess has no idea where her eggs are or what will happen to them.

"This feels crazy to have to make a video on right now, but it's honestly my worst nightmare come true," Jess explained in her video.

"Kindbody is shutting down, and if you're not familiar with Kindbody, they were kind of the med spa of fertility care. They came to the surface a few years ago, and a lot of my friends and [I] froze our eggs there in our mid-30s."

"And I'm approaching 40, and I still have my eggs frozen there, and we just found out that they are closing their doors, and they have yet to notify any of their patients on where their eggs are going."

Jess has emailed and called Kindbody, only to have the company respond by asking where she froze her eggs or whether she has embryos or eggs.

Jess noted that the business will be shutting down in the first few days of December, and still, she has no clue what's going to happen to her eggs.

Jess owns a business, and she can't believe that such a vulnerable and sensitive subject is being treated in such a callous way.

She's also alarmed that the company didn't even bother to proactively notify her of the upsetting news, and she's wondering why the investors or board members simply went along with this and washed their hands of the matter.

annanahabed - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman walking down the street

"My friends and I are like, we did the right thing when we were younger, we spent tens of thousands of dollars that we didn't even have at the time to invest in our future because we weren't ready to have kids, and now that could all go away because a business wasn't run responsibly," Jess continued.

"And even if it wasn't run responsibly, handle your [stuff] when things don't go right. Do the right thing and notify your patients because at this point, we are all at a loss."

"My gyno told me a while ago not to freeze my eggs. She said to freeze an embryo, and you need a man for that, but freezing eggs was just a money grab and a plot on millennial women who have waited til later in life to have children. This actually supports her case," one woman commented on Jess's video.

"MY EGGS ARE WITH THEM, AND I AM LEARNING THIS FROM YOU," another said.

"Not Kindbody, but I did IVD; we signed to have the remaining terminated and destroyed, and years later learned they didn't and simply sold those embryos to other women," a third added.

"I’m so angry and frustrated, and the lack of communication I’ve received is appalling. If I wanted to use my eggs tomorrow, I don’t know who knows where they are. Starting to consider legal involvement," a fourth weighed in.

You can view the video on TikTok here.