Saber (@sabercierraa on TikTok) says her mom accidentally donated her sister to Goodwill in Houston, Texas, and now she's on the hunt to find her and bring her home.

So, how on earth did something like this happen, you ask? Well, allow Saber to fill you in on what went down.

"Ok, I'm going to laugh, but you're not allowed to, because it's not funny to you...my sister died on Halloween of last year, and that's not the funny part," Saber explained in her video.

"...My sister was cremated, and my mom had her ashes. My mom was telling me one day; she was like, 'I cannot find your sister.' And I said, 'What do you mean? It's not like she goes anywhere.'"

"And she said, 'Well, I think that I lost her.' And I said, 'Well, how could you have lost her?' And she said, 'I think that she may have been in the trunk full of things that I donated to Goodwill.'"

Saber asked her mom if she meant to donate her sister to Goodwill, and her mom said, of course, it hadn't been intentional. Her sister just got mixed up with what she was getting rid of.

Saber questioned her mom about what location she had driven to with her sister. Saber then called that specific Goodwill and asked the man on the other end of the phone if he had her sister.

He was confused about why her sister would be there, and Saber clarified that her sister was ashes and her mom had accidentally donated her.

The man responded that he couldn't check in the store, as it was a distribution center where nobody sorts through the items that are dropped off.

Kevin Ruck - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a view of Houston

Instead, everything is put on various trucks that then get shipped off to the different Goodwills in the city of Houston. So, Saber's sister could be anywhere in the 670 square miles that make up H-Town.

Saber is hoping that a Goodwill employee or shopper will hear about this and maybe know where her sister is. Her sister was in a bag inside a brown-colored box that might not have a label on it, so if anyone in Houston spies something like that, it very well could be Saber's sister.

While Saber did manage to fill some tiny urns with her sister's ashes, that box has the majority of them, and she really wants to get her sister back.

"Your sister hasn't lost her whimsy; she's still trying to see the world," one person commented on Saber's video.

"She just out here going on adventures," another person said.

"At least she is getting to travel," a third person added.

You can view the video on TikTok here.