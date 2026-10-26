A woman named Abby, who goes by @abbyrocheller on TikTok, is talking about a scary incident that happened to her 13-year-old little sister at a sleepover, so now she's warning parents not to let their kids stay overnight at their friends' houses.

Abby's mom and dad have met the mom of her sister's friend on multiple occasions and thought she was super sweet, so they had no problem allowing Abby's sister to have a sleepover with that friend.

Abby's little sister also spends basically every single weekend at her friend's house, so there were no alarm bells going off for Abby's mom and dad about that home being an unsafe space for her.

This past weekend, Abby's sister went there for a sleepover, and on Sunday night, she had to come home. At 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, Abby's mom and dad couldn't get a hold of her sister, who hadn't returned.

Abby's dad asked her to call her sister, thinking maybe she had blocked him or something. Abby tried calling, but her sister didn't pick up.

Finally, Abby's sister called her dad and wanted to know if he had spoken to the police. Puzzled, their dad had no idea what she was talking about, as the police had not contacted him.

"Apparently, this friend of hers, their mom, was having different boyfriends over every weekend, and one of the boyfriends that she had brought over this weekend with two 13-year-old girls in the house, by the way, tried to shoot her," Abby explained in her video.

"Tried to shoot her while two 13-year-old girls were in the house, or in the vicinity. My little sister said she had to talk to the police and give a statement to them."

"...My parents obviously had no idea that this woman was having a different man over every weekend around 13-year-old little girls, so...he tried to shoot this woman."

svetograph - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above are two teen girls at a sleepover

Abby is outraged that this mom put her own daughter and Abby's sister in harm's way like that, and there's no way the mom can know these men that well if it's just a revolving door of dudes at the house.

Abby says she wants this story to serve as a PSA for parents not to let their kids have sleepovers, and it's miraculous that nothing bad happened to her sister that day, as it easily could have.

In the comments section, people shared their own hair-raising tales about sleepovers.

"Around that age I had a conversation with one of my friend's parents where her stepdad told me, 'You know...whatever happens here stays here, right?' And I said right because I enjoyed being around adults. Later on, one of his friends ended up touching me inappropriately, and her mom ended up dating someone who groomed her and slept with her," one woman added.

"My 14-year-old daughter (never had a sleepover before) asked if she could go to Great Wolf Lodge with her BFF to celebrate her birthday. She wanted to stay overnight with her. I started asking questions about the girl’s family: who would be in the room? My daughter said, 'Oh, her mom and her two sisters.' And so I started to consider it, but then she added, 'and the boyfriend.' I immediately said no! I offered to rent us our own room so they could all hang out, but absolutely not would I have my daughter staying overnight with a strange man," a mom shared.

"When I was in elementary school, I had a trio friend group with 2 other girls; we always stayed the night at 'K’s' house. We all had a sleepover, and then 'M' wasn’t at school the next day or ever again after that. She moved. Because 'K’s' older brother [touched] her. Her brother was arrested the day after," someone else said.

"I begged my mom to sleep over at a neighbor's house when I was 6. Her dad backhanded her in the face for asking for food, and I ran home. No sleepovers," another person remarked.

What do you think, should parents just say no to sleepovers to make sure their kids are safe?

You can view the video on TikTok here.