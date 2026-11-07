Some of the best romantic comedies have slipped under the radar, and we're here to bring them into the spotlight. Whether you're in the mood to witness a meet-cute, a painfully awkward first date, a fake relationship that gets a little too real, or enemies warming up to each other, you'll be swept off your feet by a love affair.

Grab your favorite snacks and get comfortable while you watch one of these hidden gems. Here are eight underrated rom-coms that don't get the recognition they deserve.

Fools Rush In

Everyone always talks about how iconic rom-coms in the late '90s and early 2000s were, but Fools Rush In is often skipped over. It stars Salma Hayek and Matthew Perry.

In this film, a real estate developer discovers that his one-night stand is pregnant. They decide to get married, but their plans are complicated by their families.

Sleeping With Other People

In Sleeping With Other People, Jason Sudeikis and Alison Brie star alongside each other. Their characters hooked up in college and reconnect years later. They attempt to have a platonic friendship, but their feelings of attraction grow.

The Lost City

The Lost City is a box office hit but is underrated as a rom-com. Sandra Bullock plays a romance novelist named Loretta Sage. She and Channing Tatum, her book cover model, must work together to hunt down a lost city's treasure.

Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a couple watching a movie on a couch

Palm Springs

This movie stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti. They play wedding guests who find themselves reliving the same day. They experience a lot of hilarious situations and have surprisingly meaningful conversations.

The Hating Game

The Hating Game is a workplace rom-com based on a novel by Sally Thorne. Lucy (Lucy Hale) and Josh (Austin Stowell) are sworn enemies competing for the same job. She is bright and upbeat, while he is grumpy and no-nonsense. Eventually, they cross the line into mutual attraction.

Just Married

A rom-com of the early 2000s, Just Married stars Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy. They play newlyweds on their honeymoon in Europe. They go through some wild experiences that test their marriage right from the start.

Away We Go

John Krasinski and Maya Rudolph play Burt and Verona in Away We Go. The couple is expecting their first child and want to find the right place to settle down and raise their baby. They visit various family and friends, learning valuable lessons along the way.

Straight Up

Straight Up follows Todd (James Sweeney), a 20-something who is afraid of dying alone. He always thought he was gay and decides to try dating a woman to figure it out. He meets an aspiring actress named Rory (Katie Findlay), and they have an instant connection.

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