Search

Human content, AI powered search. 

Latest Stories

Sign Me Up
Shopping
Chicks we love
Entertainment
Celebrity
Weddings
Freaky
Sports
True Crime
Lifestyle
Animals
Human Interest
Beauty & Style
Recipes
Reviews
Advice
Gardening
Health & Fitness
Home
Parenting
Relationships
Romance
News
Travel
Featured

Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Nov 07, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
Full Bio
Follow on Google NewsFollow us

Some of the best romantic comedies have slipped under the radar, and we're here to bring them into the spotlight. Whether you're in the mood to witness a meet-cute, a painfully awkward first date, a fake relationship that gets a little too real, or enemies warming up to each other, you'll be swept off your feet by a love affair.

Grab your favorite snacks and get comfortable while you watch one of these hidden gems. Here are eight underrated rom-coms that don't get the recognition they deserve.

Fools Rush In

Everyone always talks about how iconic rom-coms in the late '90s and early 2000s were, but Fools Rush In is often skipped over. It stars Salma Hayek and Matthew Perry.

In this film, a real estate developer discovers that his one-night stand is pregnant. They decide to get married, but their plans are complicated by their families.

Sleeping With Other People

In Sleeping With Other People, Jason Sudeikis and Alison Brie star alongside each other. Their characters hooked up in college and reconnect years later. They attempt to have a platonic friendship, but their feelings of attraction grow.

The Lost City

The Lost City is a box office hit but is underrated as a rom-com. Sandra Bullock plays a romance novelist named Loretta Sage. She and Channing Tatum, her book cover model, must work together to hunt down a lost city's treasure.

couple watching a movie on a couch Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a couple watching a movie on a couch

Palm Springs

This movie stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti. They play wedding guests who find themselves reliving the same day. They experience a lot of hilarious situations and have surprisingly meaningful conversations.

The Hating Game

The Hating Game is a workplace rom-com based on a novel by Sally Thorne. Lucy (Lucy Hale) and Josh (Austin Stowell) are sworn enemies competing for the same job. She is bright and upbeat, while he is grumpy and no-nonsense. Eventually, they cross the line into mutual attraction.

Just Married

A rom-com of the early 2000s, Just Married stars Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy. They play newlyweds on their honeymoon in Europe. They go through some wild experiences that test their marriage right from the start.

Away We Go

John Krasinski and Maya Rudolph play Burt and Verona in Away We Go. The couple is expecting their first child and want to find the right place to settle down and raise their baby. They visit various family and friends, learning valuable lessons along the way.

Straight Up

Straight Up follows Todd (James Sweeney), a 20-something who is afraid of dying alone. He always thought he was gay and decides to try dating a woman to figure it out. He meets an aspiring actress named Rory (Katie Findlay), and they have an instant connection.

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Nov 07, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
Full Bio

The Top 5

The Latest

The Top 5

More for you

Recently, TikToker Larae (@laraemccubbins1) and her husband moved into a new house, and they think a ghost might be living alongside them. A few incidents have happened that they can't really explain.

For instance, her husband just asked her if she had been in their son Will's room, who is

Keep Reading

This 29-year-old woman's 33-year-old sister-in-law is disabled. She has a chromosomal syndrome similar to Down syndrome, and she also has mental disabilities as well as physical health problems, such as ARFID and lupus.

Her sister-in-law managed to graduate with her GED from a special schoo

Keep Reading

A TikTok account that goes by the handle @chester_nuni is sharing a story from a woman named Edith. When Edith was seven or eight years old, she was abducted during an eclipse in 1949 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

She remembers going outside while everyone else in the house was still sleeping.

Keep Reading
fashion outdoor photo of beautiful bride with blond hair in luxurious wedding dress posing in the spring garden with blooming roses bushes
Slava_Vladzimirska - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a bride in front of roses

His Mom Started Sobbing After He Said His Fiancée's Keeping Her Maiden Name, And Now His Parents Are Threatening To Boycott His Wedding

By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 16, 2026

Do you think it's a problem for a woman to get married and want to keep her maiden name? Or do you see nothing wrong with this?

Six months ago, this 32-year-old man proposed to his 31-year-old girlfriend after four years of dating. She's independent, successful, and the highlight of his lif

Keep Reading

If a child did something to anger you on your wedding day, intentional or not, would you expect them to properly apologize to you?

This woman and her husband got married not too long ago, and she's still holding onto a bad memory that has ruined an otherwise perfect day.

She's honestl

Keep Reading

Most Popular

Lifestyle With A Female Focus
About
Contact
Privacy Policy
Editorial Policy
Copyright © 2026
Chip Chick