A year ago, TikToker Olivia Knox (@oliviaknoxofficial) went on the worst date of her life. She matched with a guy on a dating app, and they video chatted a couple of times before going on a date. They agreed to grab a bite to eat, and her first mistake was letting him pick her up at her place.

"We get into his car, and of course, like, the second that I close the door, he asks where we are going," recalled Olivia. "I look at the navigation. It's a piping hot hour and a half, and it's going all the way down to Newport Beach. I'm in central L.A."

She started to get really nervous, and he noticed. Her face was turning red, and she was hyperventilating. He began singing Disney songs to calm her down.

Almost two hours later, they reached Newport Beach. When he pulled up to the "perfect spot," he started taking off his clothes to put on a wetsuit. He had an extra wetsuit for her. He planned for them to go surfing.

"He shows me this extra wetsuit that he has, and it's totally disgusting and smells like complete and utter [garbage]," said Olivia. "And I'm just standing there, not knowing what to do."

"I was like, okay, I guess I'm watching him surf. He gets ready and starts booking it to the waves. These waves are nonexistent. It was not a day for the waves. There were no waves in sight."

It took at least 20 minutes for him to reach a good spot for the waves. Olivia called a friend in a panic. She couldn't call for an Uber because it cost $200.

While her date was in the water, it started to rain. He kept looking back at her to check if she was watching him. He wasn't in there for long. When he emerged from the water, he accused her of not watching him surf at all.

For the first time, Olivia actually stood up for herself. She told him that she hadn't even wanted to go surfing in the first place and that they were supposed to get something to eat. Her feet hurt, and the whole date was weird.

truphotovideo- stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man surfing a wave

He began apologizing profusely. They made the trek back to the car in silence, and he moped all the way back with his surfboard.

At one point, Olivia couldn't take the awkward silence any longer, so they started talking again. She wanted a poke bowl, so he took her to a place and paid for the food.

"While we're waiting for our food, he goes on his phone and starts scrolling through pictures of his abs, of his muscles from months ago," said Olivia.

"No questions about myself, nothing really that has to do with me. More about how muscular and how much money he's going to be making."

He offered to get her something at McDonald's to make up for the bad date. But when they got to the drive-thru, he ordered one ice cream for himself, and that was it.

Olivia had wanted a vanilla cone, so she was mad. When she asked for two spoons so they could share the ice cream, he got offended that she wasn't going to share a spoon with him. He also made fun of her for that.

Afterward, he took her to another beach. This beach was even farther away than the first one. The sun was setting, and she still had to endure two and a half hours in the car with him.

Overall, the date was nine hours long. Later, she sent him a text, telling him that she didn't want to see him again.

You can view the video on TikTok here.