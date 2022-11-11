After A Guy On Tinder Bemoaned The Fact That He Attempted To Say Hi To Her Several Times Without A Reply, She Sent A Hilarious Response Back

For women online, one of the biggest struggles is receiving annoying, unsolicited messages from creepy men. Some men online are great, but many out there can’t take a hint when a girl doesn’t want to be bothered.

However, one TikTok user may have found the solution to getting irritating men off your radar and out of your DM’s.

Holly Charles (@hollyecharles) is a TikTok user that has posted a series of viral videos based on how she responds to annoying guys that message her. It’s a bit unconventional but hilarious, and we love it.

Sometimes, simply telling a guy “no” or asking him to stop messaging you still doesn’t work.

So when one guy in Holly’s Snapchat messages complained about how she never answers him whenever he tries to say hello, she responded in a great way.

Holly sent back an audio message of her screaming, “Well hello,” in a loud, demonic-type voice. In order to really freak this guy out, she sent more audio messages of her screaming like a devil had taken over her body. It’s hysterical!

This video, in particular, went extremely viral, gaining well over 1 million likes. Other TikTok users couldn’t get enough of it.

“Please never stop doing these,” commented one user. “I’m dying laughing.”

So Holly gave her viewers what they wanted and did this to multiple men in her Snapchat messages.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.