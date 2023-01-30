Her Parents Recently Passed Away And Since Then, Her Husband Has Been All Over Her About How Much Money She’s Getting As An Inheritance

This 31-year-old woman’s parents sadly passed away over the holidays after getting into an accident.

She and her older brother are still in an enormous amount of pain emotionally, and their grief has only been made more difficult by the fact that they live on separate coasts and rarely see one another.

Her brother has been in charge of all the financial aspects of their parents passing away, as he has a job in the financial industry.

She feels relieved that her brother has stepped up to handle all of this, as it takes the burden off of her.

“The issue is my parents’ house,” she explained. “I don’t know exactly what it’s worth, but it’s $1.5 million, according to Zillow. My brother bought it for them at the beginning of the pandemic, and I’m not sure what exactly their financial arrangement was, but I think my parents were just paying utilities and maintenance, and my brother was covering everything else.”

“My brother makes a lot more money than I do, and I haven’t contributed anything to that house at all. As far as I’m concerned, the house is my brother’s after my parents’ passing.”

“My husband, for some reason, has the idea that we should be getting half of the value of the house. He says that it doesn’t matter if my brother bought it because it was a gift to my parents and therefore, after their death, it should go to both me and my brother equally.”

Her husband has been all over her about this, and he brings it up at least one or two times every single week, which has been going on for a straight month.

She’s becoming more and more upset about her husband being all over her about the money he thinks she should get, and she’s also not sure how to keep replying to him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.