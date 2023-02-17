In 2013, This College Student’s Car Was Discovered Overturned In A Ravine In California, But He Has Remained Missing Ever Since

In 2013, 19-year-old Bryce Laspisa was a college student who had recently begun his sophomore year at Sierra College located in Rocklin, California. One year prior, the teen had graduated from high school in Illinois and decided to move to California to study graphic and industrial design.

But, on August 28, 2013, it appears that Bryce really needed to speak with his parents, Karen and Mike Laspisa. That night, the parents received a call from their son, who claimed he was going to drive down to their house in Laguna Niguel, California.

Karen reportedly told the teen that she would fly up to visit him– knowing that Bryce had just broken up with his girlfriend. But Bryce shook his mom off and told her not to buy any plane tickets until they spoke to each other.

“I have a lot to talk about,” he told Karen.

This phone call took place at about 11:30 p.m., at which point Karen and Mike believed Bryce was going to drive back to his apartment in Rocklin. This trip would have taken 90 minutes from the teen’s ex-girlfriend’s home.

But, the following morning, Bryce’s parents received a puzzling call from their insurance provider. They learned that someone on their account had requested roadside assistance.

Karen was ultimately confused and reached out to her son’s roommate, Sean. Then, she learned that Bryce had never returned home the prior evening.

Later in the investigation, authorities learned that Bryce did begin driving to his parent’s home after breaking up with his girlfriend. This trip should have taken about eight hours. However, Bryce reportedly ran out of gas while outside of Buttonwillow– which is under 200 miles away from Laguna Niguel.

When Bryce contacted roadside assistance at about 9:00 a.m., he was reportedly nearby a rest stop. The time at which the 19-year-old called for assistance also indicated he had been in the car for over nine hours.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.