A Giant Ancient Figure Was Carved Into An English Hillside Centuries Ago, But A Recent Study Now Suggests The Engraving Represented Hercules And Could’ve Helped Aid Armies During The Middle Ages

Centuries ago, a giant ancient figure was carved into an English hillside. For many years, its origins remained something of a head-scratcher for researchers.

But now, a new study has found that the engraving appears to represent the legendary hero Hercules and may have helped armies during the medieval period.

The massive hill figure is known as the Cerne Giant and stands at nearly 200 feet. It is located in the village of Cerne Abbas in southwest England. The giant is depicted without any clothes on and is holding a club in his right hand while his left arm is outstretched.

He also has a bald, teardrop-shaped head with facial features and a torso with clear details of his abdomen.

Experts have debated over the giant’s timeline for ages. Most of them believed he was created during prehistoric times. However, investigations into the monument during the spring of 2020 revealed that the figure was carved sometime between 700 A.D. and 1110 A.D. in the early Middle Ages, also known as the medieval period.

Although researchers were able to narrow down the giant’s age, the purpose of its creation was still unclear. The leaders of the study, Dr. Helen Gittos of the University of Oxford and Dr. Tom Morcom of the University of Oslo have been building on the discovery to figure out why the giant was created at all.

They explained that the figure’s features matched the depictions of Hercules, a hero of Greek and Roman mythology who was famous for his incredible feats of strength. He was usually pictured with a bow, but many portrayals of him included clubs as well.

Around the ninth and early 10th century, which was likely when the giant was carved, there was an uptick of interest in Hercules. At that time, the area was also frequently under attack by Vikings.

However, some experts are still skeptical about the giant’s identity, citing that the presence of a phallus in an image of Hercules was highly unusual. But, according to Dr. Gittos, there are a few examples of this from Roman Britain, so it isn’t exactly unheard of.

