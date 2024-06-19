She Went Through IVF, But Now Her Husband Says He No Longer Wants Kids

It’s been seven years so far that this 33-year-old woman has been with her 37-year-old husband, and she has always been so happy with him.

She and her husband both put in the hard work to ensure their marriage is in a good place, and she can’t picture spending her life with anyone else.

“From before we even started dating, we talked about having a family, how many kids we wanted, how we envisioned our future and it was something we both agreed on,” she explained.

“We wanted kids. We wanted them after we were married and had saved a bit. When I met my husband I was finishing up med school.”

“When I finished, I pushed to have kids, but he didn’t want us to start being I was starting my first year of residency and he was worried about what the stress would do to me and the baby.”

So, she waited until her first year was completed, and then she and her husband tried to get pregnant without success.

Finally, they chose to go for IVF, and they currently have seven healthy embryos in storage. She does have a genetic disease, so she and her husband patiently waited to make sure none of their embryos have the same thing.

She and her husband waited longer after the testing was over so that she could be done with her residency.

After that was complete and she was working, they implanted the first two embryos, but they failed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.