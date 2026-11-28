How do you decide what to sacrifice in life when both choices you are confronted with come with real heartbreak?

Close to two years ago, this woman's husband got snipped, and they do not have any kids. They actually got married agreeing that kids might not happen for them, but they were open to seeing where things went.

But in November of 2024, her husband announced that he was getting snipped because he decided that he ultimately did not want to be a dad.

"I respected his choice, but to say I was devastated is an understatement. I asked him if he would wait, if he would consider freezing [his material], but he was not open to it," she explained.

"I have progressively grown to want children more and more since then. I have done so much to shake the feeling: spent time with my friends’ babies, volunteered at a local animal shelter, discovered new hobbies, got into a career I love. Nothing shakes the yearning I have to become a mother."

"I am 30 years old. I know I could leave, but I love my husband so much that I’m really trying to be okay with the childfree life. I do love the life we live, but it doesn’t change my desire to become a mother, and it destroys me to know I could possibly never experience that."

If she does divorce her husband and walk away from a life she adores, she acknowledges that something still could stand in her way on her journey to becoming a mom.

She could be infertile or something else could occur that leaves her childless anyway. And that's why she doesn't think leaving is so easy.

She feels overwhelmed trying to process that she will never have children with the man she loves. And nobody in her life is aware of this. She's only spoken to her therapist about it, so she feels lonely having to carry around the pain by herself.

ZghurskaStudio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman smiling

"...My husband DOES know about my feelings surrounding this; I just haven’t told anybody outside of him. When we married, we were both open to children," she continued.

"When he decided he wanted [to get snipped], I expressed that I was not ready to close that door and did want to have a child with him, but I saw how adamant he was, and I respect his choice."

"I WAS starting to become okay with a childfree life, but for the last several months my desire for motherhood has started to grow."

She's left feeling lost and unsure of what she should do.

It doesn't hurt for her to get a checkup on her fertility so she has clarity about her health and isn't letting fear make a lifelong choice for her. She also could freeze her eggs as a backup plan.

I think she does have to have a serious conversation with her husband about how she feels, as he might not be aware of all of this, but I'm afraid this is looking like they are incompatible.

Just because they love one another doesn't mean they're the right fit, because they want very different things, and you can't exactly compromise on kids; you either have them, or you don't.

What advice do you have for her?

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