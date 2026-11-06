Kay Banks (@theceoofcats on TikTok) says that the longer they spend in the rescue world, the more they sympathize with people who want to shop instead of adopt, or buy dogs from reputable breeders in lieu of heading down to their local shelter to pick out a companion.

Not too long ago, Kay came across a post on Facebook that a dog rescue made, talking about how they adopted a dog two years ago. The rescue claimed the dog was a mix, but he looked like a full German shepherd to Kay.

Kay found it weird that the rescue adopted the dog without neutering him first, and then gave him to a person in another state.

When the person who adopted the dog didn't feel like being a pet parent anymore, they sent the dog to a shelter instead of returning him to the original rescue.

Or at least, that's what the rescue said, but Kay has a hunch that the person who adopted the dog did not willingly surrender him in the first place.

The rescue reached out to the shelter, trying to get the dog back, but the shelter euthanized the dog, which really made the rescue upset.

Kay scrolled through the comments and saw that there was more to the story.

"Basically, this dog had [bitten] seven people, multiple bites into the people's faces, and the last bite was on the owner. He bit her in the face to the point where she needed over 50 stitches in her face," Kay explained in their video.

"So I don't know if she actually surrendered this dog or if they took him and had to euthanize him, but um, they're talking about in the post how they wanted to get this dog back, and they were going to board and train him, and they were going to give him a special adopter."

vprotastchik - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a German sheperd

"That is scary. That is so scary to think that rescues are literally out here grabbing dogs that are biting people in the face, multiple people in the face, tearing people's faces off practically, and they're going to rehabilitate them and adopt them out to people."

Kay noted that a dog like that could get loose from the owner at any point in time and end up taking the life of a little kid.

Kay went on to say that good puppies are being euthanized to make space in shelters, but rescues like that one are wasting time, energy, and money on a dog that could literally kill someone. They don't have their priorities straight.

Kay is right; it's definitely dark and reckless to prioritize the dangerous rehabilitation of severely aggressive animals over public safety and gentle, adoptable pets.

And I sadly can say this is not the first rescue I've heard of doing something like this. Rescues have a responsibility to do better.

You can view the video on TikTok here.