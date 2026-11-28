On January 18, 1973, Ann Kline, a 26-year-old math teacher at Lockyear College in Evansville, Indiana, was murdered in the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse. She was found with multiple stab wounds.

Ann moved to Evansville, Indiana, when her husband, Bob Kline, got a job there in the late 1960s. She became a math teacher at Lockyear College.

About a week before Ann's death, a small fire inside the school led to a few classes being temporarily moved to the basement of the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse across the street. Ann's class was one of them.

On January 18, 1973, around 3 p.m., one of Ann's students came to her classroom in the courthouse basement to discuss a grade on an assignment.

He also worked as a custodian in the courthouse. Ann told him that she wasn't done grading the assignment yet. He left her classroom and shortly after heard screaming.

At first, the student ignored the screaming, thinking that it was just children playing around. But a few minutes later, he headed back downstairs to the basement and saw Ann's body in the hallway outside her makeshift classroom.

According to Detective Dillon Powers from the Evansville Police Department, who is currently the lead investigator in Ann's case, the teacher had been stabbed a total of 19 times.

The stabs were mostly in the chest area. The fatal stab wound was the one that pierced her heart, severing an artery. She had also been struck in the back of her head.

No suspects have been named in the murder, but authorities believe that Ann's killer was likely someone she knew. She still had all her personal belongings, which indicates that the attack was not a robbery.

Evansville Police Department - pictured above is Ann

Strangely enough, Ann's body didn't have as many defense wounds as would be expected from such an attack. That means it's possible that two people were involved in the crime. The police also never found the murder weapon.

Ann's younger sister, Jane, was away at nursing school when the murder occurred. Jane had just received a letter from Ann that same week.

In the letter, Ann wrote about taking some time off from teaching to start a family. The police had ruled out Ann's husband, Bob Kline, as a suspect after testing his blood. He also worked several miles away from the school.

Ann's father died in 2012, and her mother died in 2016 without seeing justice served. Ann's family had her name engraved on one of the stained glass windows at their church to honor her memory.

Jane still attends the church. Today, she lives on her grandparents' old farm in northern Pennsylvania, and her two other siblings live nearby.

If you have information about Ann's murder, you can contact the Evansville Police Department Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979. Ann's case remains an open and active investigation.