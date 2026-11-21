After going to a party, TikToker Landry (@spicygirlie0) found out that her then-husband was having an affair with her best friend.

The party was at another friend's house, and her best friend was also in attendance. There was an adult slip-and-slide, and her best friend showed up wearing a very revealing bikini under her clothing.

"So, she gets undressed, and she starts picking on him," recalled Landry. "It's little sister type of energy at first, and then they're wrestling. It was making everybody uncomfortable."

Her boyfriend was standing in the corner, and it was obvious that he was unhappy about what was going on. Landry had gone inside to grab a drink.

Her husband must not have seen her coming back outside because she caught him joking about how slippery it was on the water slide and used that as an excuse for him to inappropriately touch her.

Landry was furious. She immediately packed up her stuff and left. She told him not to come home and that he could stay somewhere else.

She was upset that he would say something so inappropriate. She did not yet suspect that there was anything going on between her husband and her best friend. Still, she decided to check out his phone, but didn't find any incriminating evidence at first.

"I just thought he was being inappropriate, and I also thought why is she doing that because that's really weird behavior for her," said Landry. "Then, I'm going through his phone later that night after I told him he needed to leave, but he didn't end up leaving. I'm not really seeing anything."

Instead of giving up, she talked to a friend who worked in cybersecurity, and this friend instructed her on how to look for information about her husband that might not be immediately visible.

Plutmaverick - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman wearing a blue dress

Landry found her best friend's secret page and saw that her husband was commenting on it. At that point, it all started to click for her. The strange behavior at the party didn't seem so random anymore.

A couple of weeks later, she found a hidden app on his phone and confronted him about it. He initially tried to play dumb, acting like he didn't know what the app was or how to access it. Finally, with his back against the wall and no other option, he gave in. What she discovered in the app confirmed her worst suspicions.

"He lets me in the app, and that is when I see all these pictures of them together," said Landry. "And I see that they actually had done a couple of content pieces together."

Overall, the discovery was devastating. The two people she trusted the most had betrayed her.

You can view the video on TikTok here.