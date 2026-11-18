Liv Morgan (@mamalivmorgann on TikTok) sadly lost her 18-year-old daughter, Aubrie, 10 months ago, and it was carbon monoxide poisoning that took her from Liv.

Aubrie was gorgeous, genuine, kind, and full of life. She was truly beautiful on the inside as well as the outside. Aubrie was going to cosmetology school in Royal Oak, Michigan, 40 minutes from their house in Dearborn.

On January 13th, Aubrie told Liv that she had a headache, felt nauseous, and had other symptoms that mimicked the flu. It was the middle of winter, and the temperatures had hit 20 below that week and the week beforehand.

"If we would have caught the symptoms prior to that day, she would still be alive," Liv shared in her video.

Aubrie was working full-time and going to school. She had recently been sick, so Liv reminded her to make sure she was eating enough.

At little after 8 a.m. on January 14th, Aubrie drove to school and parked her car in the open parking structure on campus. As Aubrie waited for class to begin, she scrolled on her phone.

"There's record of her scrolling on her phone, there's record of her coming into the parking structure with the ticket. I did watch the video footage about a week after she passed because I needed to know every detail so my mind wasn't wondering," Liv said.

Before Liv got into more details, she said that if you ever see someone sleeping in the car, please wake them up, because it can prevent the tragedy that happened to Aubrie.

"Aubrie [lay] back in her seat, covered up with a blanket, was scrolling on her phone waiting for class to start, and I'm assuming, because of the 40-minute drive, detectives claim, and the autopsy report claims, that the gases were building up in her body on that drive to and from probably that entire week, prior to her dying, which would result in why she was feeling extra sick; she couldn't get over that cold that she had," Liv noted.

raland - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a car driving through a snow-covered forest

Tons of people walked right by Aubrie in her car on that fateful day, assuming that Aubrie was fast asleep. Liv was worried about her driving home in the snowstorm, and she texted her, but Aubrie didn't respond.

Liv was so concerned that she reached out to Aubrie's school, and they said she hadn't made it to class. She then called Aubrie's manager at work, who said she wasn't scheduled to work that day.

Liv panicked, as Aubrie's phone showed her location in the parking structure. Liv asked Aubrie's manager to head over and check on her while Liv did a few things before starting the 40-minute drive.

Aubrie's manager found her car in the parking structure and told Liv that Aubrie was sleeping in her car. Liv was so mad at her as she heard Aubrie's manager banging on the window of her car.

Aubrie's manager then informed Liv that she was not waking up, but the car was still on, and the engine was running.

Liv was hysterical and dropped her son off with her parents before driving through the snowstorm to be there. Aubrie's manager hung up and dialed 911.

When Liv and her husband arrived at the hospital, she could tell by the look on the nurses' faces that Aubrie was not alright.

"My beautiful 18-year-old daughter, who had just graduated high school and had a graduation party and was attending college, was lying in a bed with a tube down her throat and all because she took a nap in a car with the windows shut, in an open space," Liv explained.

Liv continued to say that when people think of carbon monoxide poisoning, they incorrectly assume that you have to be inside of your car in a closed garage, but that's simply not true.

This winter, she is urging you to drive with your windows cracked open a bit instead of shut, and to get a portable carbon monoxide detector to keep in your car.

"...And please share my daughter's story. 'Cause one of the only things that's getting me through is hearing and seeing how many people know her story, and then it doesn't feel like she was taken for no reason," Liv mentioned.

"Yes, there was an issue with her car; yes, the dealership and the places missed it. But at the end of the day, like, our whole family is destroyed because of this."

"So if anything can come of Aubrie's story, it's that she was truly the best, and I want everybody to live like Aubrie, share her story, and be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide."

You can view the video on TikTok here.