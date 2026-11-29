On Friday, June 16, 2023, a 22-year-old woman named Haleigh Breann Murphy went missing after a night out at a bar in Austin, Texas.

She is an Army veteran and a mother to a two-year-old boy. At the time of her disappearance, she had just been medically discharged from the military and was attending business school while working to earn her real estate license.

According to Haleigh's mother, Becky Mitchell, one of Haleigh's responsibilities when she was in the Army was to check on the other female soldiers in their barracks. Haleigh was stationed at Fort Hood, along with Vanessa Guillen, who went missing on April 22, 2020.

Haleigh was one of the first people to notice Vanessa's absence. When Vanessa's roommate also hadn't seen her in a while, the search for her began.

Vanessa's remains were found in a shallow grave months after her disappearance. When confronted by the police, her murderer took his own life.

Now, Haleigh is the one who has gone missing. Haleigh was in the Army for about three years before she was medically discharged due to hip problems. She was very close with her younger sister, Harley, who had dropped her off at a bar on June 16 around 9 p.m.

Harley remembers seeing Haleigh get into a car with a male friend. That was the last time she saw her sister. About an hour after Harley left, Haleigh called to make sure she had gotten home safely in the rain.

On the day she went missing, Haleigh texted her mother to tell her that she wanted to change her phone number. She claimed that too many people had her number. After the text exchange, they talked on the phone for 45 minutes.

Haleigh had planned to stay the night with a friend after going out on June 16. The next morning, she was supposed to pick up a rental car to drive to her ex-boyfriend's birthday party. But she never picked up the car or arrived at the party.

Facebook - pictured above is Haleigh

At first, Haleigh's family wasn't concerned when they hadn't heard from her for a couple of days. But as the weekend came to an end, Becky grew worried. When the family's texts stopped going through to Haleigh's phone, they knew something was up.

On June 19, they tried to contact her through social media. When she still didn't respond, they filed a missing person report with the Austin Police Department. On the evening of June 21, the case was turned over to the Texas Rangers.

Friends and family have hung up flyers all over Austin and shared her picture on social media. No activity has been seen on her phone, social media, or bank accounts. An investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

At the time she went missing, Haleigh was five feet tall and weighed 130 pounds. She had hazel eyes, short, blonde hair, and multiple tattoos. She was wearing a light purple T-shirt, light-colored jean shorts, and light purple sneakers.

Anyone with information about Haleigh's case is urged to contact the Texas Rangers at 512-424-2160.