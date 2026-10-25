If your spouse got into debt, then stole and sold heirloom jewelry from your family in order to come up with money to bail themselves out, would you ever be able to forgive them?

This woman has been with her husband since they were both 17, and they are high school sweethearts. Her husband is truly her soulmate, and they have two children.

But several weeks ago, she asked for a separation upon discovering that he sold her heirloom jewelry that was given to her by her mom and grandparents.

Additionally, he sold gifts her mom had given her. They live in her mom's house at the moment as they're saving up their money to buy a house, so her husband's theft negatively impacts everyone under that roof.

"These weren't just valuables. They were family pieces, and they're gone for good. There's no way to get them back. To add to a terrible situation, he received pennies on the dollar for what the jewelry was actually worth, accepting $3,000 for jewelry worth $30k+," she explained.

"He did it because of money problems and a lot of debt he'd been dealing with. He never came to me about it. He just sold our things."

"Ironically, during this time we were doing couples therapy and frequently talked about our financial troubles, but he never mentioned this. He says he wanted to fix our financial troubles and didn’t want to add to my stress."

Since separating, her husband has been paying her mom and her back for the actual value of the jewelry. Her husband has expressed regret and says this is the largest mistake he's ever made.

He's apologizing and seems to mean it. However, no sum of money can ever make up for what was lost and how meaningful the jewelry was to her family.

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman wearing fancy jewelry

Being sorry just doesn't cut it. And then you have the fact that her husband hid his debt from her and dealt with it in a shady way instead of addressing it with her.

"Now that the separation is actually happening, I miss him a lot. I don't know if what I'm feeling is real or if it's just grief over losing the only relationship I've ever known. We grew up together, so it's hard to imagine my life without him in it," she continued.

"Honestly, I just don't know how to move forward. Part of me wants to try again and reconcile after loads of therapy. Another part feels like I would be a fool to forgive such a huge betrayal. What would you do? Should I even bother asking to see bank statements to piece this together?"

I don't see how she can ever forgive her husband for stealing from her family and selling irreplaceable heirlooms. Sorry is not enough here.

His lapse in judgment is divorce-worthy. I would report him to the police for the theft and file for divorce. It's unacceptable that he chose to deal with his debt in this way instead of telling her the truth about what he got himself into.

What advice do you have for her?

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