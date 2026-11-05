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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 05, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If your spouse's married coworker confessed that they have feelings for them and your spouse came straight to you about it, would you still be worried?

This woman's husband just told her that his married female coworker has fallen in love with him. And how does he know? Well, this woman told him.

She did press her husband for more details, as she was curious how this even came about in the office.

"I asked what she said, and she told him: 'I know you're married and I know you love your wife, and I'm married too, but I'm not happy. I know it's wrong, but I thought I'd tell you how I feel,'" she explained.

"He said, 'I'm sorry to hear that, but I love my wife, and I'm happily married.' What worries me is that they work in the same place Monday to Friday."

"He says [that] when he drinks or eats unhealthy food, she gets upset and tells him he shouldn't have it because it's damaging his health."

"I trust my husband with all my heart; we've been together for 11 years, and he has never cheated on me, but I'm still really worried."

She's left feeling super insecure and upset while wondering what she should do.

Well, I think she should ask her husband to say something to HR, as it's wildly inappropriate for his married coworker to come on to him like that.

woman walking into an office deagreez - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman walking into an office

And she should be proud that her husband didn't hide this from her. He did the right thing, filling her in, so why would that make her feel anxious?

Also, I would take it a step further and tell this woman's husband about what she's up to in the office, out there looking for married men to hook up with. So gross and inappropriate.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 05, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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