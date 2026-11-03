A woman who goes by @ohuprettythings has been single since February after experiencing a difficult breakup. She then quickly got on a dating app to cope, and she was pleasantly surprised to find a lot of matches.

One man invited @ohuprettythings to have dinner with him at the Roxy Hotel for a first date, and @ohuprettythings was excited because the hotel is cute and they have a live jazz band.

Well, this man showed up half an hour late to their date, which @ohuprettythings wasn't thrilled about, but the man did communicate his tardiness to her.

He instructed @ohuprettythings to get them a table, order whatever app and drink she wanted, and he would arrive as quickly as he could.

He apologized, so @ohuprettythings forgave him and waited around. When he got there, he was showering @ohuprettythings with compliments, telling her that she was stunning.

"Within five minutes, he says to me, 'Hey, I hope you don't take this the wrong way, but I just have to tell you I'm relieved.' I'm like, 'Relieved? What do you mean?,'" @ohuprettythings wondered in her video.

"He says, 'Well, please, again, I think you're so gorgeous, but I was scared about meeting you because I was afraid you might be fat.' He said, 'Your photos are a bit ambiguous.' I said, 'Oh, I'm ambiguously fat.'"

Taken aback, @ohuprettythings sat there as the guy circled around to tell her she was truly gorgeous. She has a photo of herself in a tight, white, short dress on her dating app profile, and she thinks it shows off her curves while proving she's not hiding anything.

She does think she photographs a bit on the heavier side than how she looks in real life, as she only stands at five feet tall. Being so curvy and short, @ohuprettythings admits she can appear thicker on camera, so she sort of understood what the guy was saying, but it was rude to bring up on a first date.

Nander - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a couple eating at a restaurant

All the guy had to say was that @ohuprettythings was pretty. The man continued that he was looking for specific things in a woman before bringing up bimbofication.

He checked off his list of fake things he liked, including a woman's chest and lips, because he wants a girl who looks like a glam Barbie doll.

Once more, @ohuprettythings thought it was strange of the guy to talk about this instead of asking @ohuprettythings what she likes or where she grew up or anything that would point to him being interested in her as a person.

"He then tells me, 'I make $700,000 a year plus equity,' he's an executive in a certain field. I was like, 'Uh, huh, Ok.' And he says, 'Um, if we were to date, I would give you an allowance.'"

It was already clear to @ohuprettythings that she never wanted to go on another date with this man, who, by the way, looked worse in person than he did in his photos.

This guy kept on going with his list of requirements, telling @ohuprettythings she would have to move into his place within six to eight months of them dating.

The guy offered to pay for @ohuprettythings to get Botox, filler, and plastic surgery, but expressed not wanting to give away too much of his money.

At this rate, @ohuprettythings was just there for the insanity of it, and she thought the guy was not attractive. But oh wait, it got worse.

The man insisted that @ohuprettythings had to be open to him finding another girlfriend and hooking up with that girl and him at the same time.

He dropped a major bomb on her by dragging up his interest in having @ohuprettythings go to clubs with him, where the whole point is to sleep with everyone there.

Shocked, @ohuprettythings couldn't believe he was making assumptions based on how she looks, like she would be ok with any of that.

Finally, @ohuprettythings told the guy she wasn't into anything he was listing off and suggested he join a dating app that was more geared towards women with his bizarre preferences.

Given her tattoos and how she looks, @ohuprettythings felt stereotyped as this guy droned on about how he was definitely worth her time due to the money he would pay her, as if this was supposed to be transactional.

"I said, 'I'm not desperate for someone to take care of me; I can find that if I wanted. It might take me a little longer, but I'm not going to lower my standards by doing something I do not feel comfortable with just to be taken care of; that's so silly,'" @ohuprettythings said.

She prefers being in a committed relationship and is looking for that before getting physical with a guy. The guy had already consumed three to four drinks and was growing irritated with @ohuprettythings for not accepting his proposition.

Not knowing what else to say, @ohuprettythings stated that she had a nice time but didn't think they were a good fit. The guy started insulting her, and then they got in each other's faces.

The guy began screaming at the top of his lungs and in @ohuprettythings's face that she was a prude. Obviously, the man was just angry that he couldn't buy @ohuprettythings.

She was so furious that she threw her napkin towards the guy and walked out. Luckily, @ohuprettythings ended up meeting a nice man after that who treats her like gold.

You can view the video on TikTok here.