She Lost Over 100 Pounds, And Here Are A Couple Of Realistic Tips She Has For Losing Weight

The number one question this TikToker gets asked about her weight loss is: How did you do it? Ali Olson (@alimichelleolson) lost over a hundred pounds, and she’s sharing three tips she applied in her life to achieve that feat.

Her first tip is drinking more water, which is probably advice you’ve heard countless times and hoped wasn’t that life-changing.

Unfortunately, drinking enough water really does make a difference. And if you want to lose weight, that’s a habit you need to start incorporating into your daily routine.

It doesn’t have to be gallons of water a day. Getting a favorite water bottle and sipping on it throughout the day will be helpful for your health.

Tip number two is to eat your vegetables. Yet another statement that everyone has heard since they were kids.

“Vegetables are so good for you. They’re very high in fiber and so low in calories that you can have huge, huge meals that consist of a ton of veggies that leave you full, satisfied, and are so low in calories that you can still lose weight,” said Ali.

For those who have been on a weight loss journey, nothing is more frustrating than when a diet plan restricts what you can eat, and you’re left with a meal that is pathetically tiny. Well, the trick is to add vegetables!

Ali’s third tip is to move your body. All you couch potatoes out there are probably groaning right now. But even going on a walk a couple of times a week can make a positive impact.

The point is to aim for something more than you’re doing now. So, for example, if you’re at five thousand steps per day, try increasing that amount little by little.

