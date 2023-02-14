He’s Currently Dating A Single Mom, And He Regrets This Decision So Much That He Wants To Call The Relationship Off

This 30-year-old man has been dating a 27-year-old single mom for 2 years now, and because they live an hour apart, he only gets to see her on the weekends.

Monday through Friday, his girlfriend has her 7-year-old son with her, and on the weekends, his girlfriend’s son goes to his dad’s house.

He does see his girlfriend’s son on Sunday evenings, as that’s when he gets dropped off at his girlfriend’s home.

“I was always nice to her son,” he explained. “I would play Minecraft and take him out, even went on vacation with her and him a couple of times.”

“But I’m not going to lie; I never loved the idea of dealing with him. Despite my attempts at treating him like my own, he has proven time and time again that he’s just a difficult kid to deal with.”

“I want to keep this post short, so I’ll spare the details. But the problem is that recently he’s been with us every weekend, and I’m starting to get a clearer view of my future with her and her son.”

Now that his girlfriend’s son is with them on the weekends, it’s leaving him with no alone time, as well as no private time with his girlfriend.

Frequently, he goes to his bathroom to hide so he can have a quiet minute to himself. He dreads weekends and can’t wait for Mondays because that means he can go to work, come home, and be peacefully alone for a little bit.

He’s beginning to see that his life is turning into a nightmare, and although he has attempted to speak to his girlfriend about his concerns, she just ends up arguing with him.

