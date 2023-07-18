When She Passed Away, She Left Her Millions To Her Seven Persian Cats

Have you ever seen the old Disney animated film, The Aristocats?

Part of the movie’s plot is about an elderly rich woman who decides to leave all of her money and possessions to her beloved pet cats in her will.

While that storyline may sound like one that only happens in movies, something very similar actually happened in real life in Florida.

When wealthy Florida resident Nancy Sauer passed away at the age of 84 last November, she left her million-dollar estate and lovely mansion to her seven Persian cats.

Nancy’s friends and neighbors remembered her as a fun and quirky woman who loved to chat and shop. Before her passing, she sadly lost her husband and her son, so all she had left was her cats.

Nancy cared deeply for all seven of her Persians: Cleopatra, Goldfinger, Leo, Midnight, Napoleon, Snowball, and Squeaky. Wanting to ensure they stayed together and had plenty of care after her passing, Nancy wrote that she wished for all seven of them to live in her Tampa mansion and left her $2.5 million estate to cover all aspects of their wellness, from food to vet appointments.

Nancy also put in her will that she didn’t want her home to be sold until the last cat had passed away.

Unfortunately, the executor of Nancy’s will, who was in charge of taking care of the cats in her mansion, could not provide them with adequate care, and they were removed from her home six months after her passing and placed in a shelter.

Thankfully, Sherry Silk, executive director of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, said she is doing her best to keep the young cats happy, healthy, and together as they find new homes.

