She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Didn’t Just Turn Out To Be Shorter Than Her, But Also Wouldn’t Stop Talking About His Tattoos For Two Whole Hours

TikToker Val (@officiallyval) is talking about how she went on a two-hour date with a guy who couldn’t stop talking about his tattoos and turned out to be much shorter than her.

When she was 19-years-old and living in the Philippines, she matched with a guy on a dating app. He looked cute in his photos, but she noticed that he wasn’t standing up in any of them. The photos also mainly consisted of him showing off his tattoos.

They agreed to meet at a restaurant. She was late to their date, so he was already seated when she showed up. He looked just like he did in his pictures, which was a relief. However, something still seemed a little off.

Val noted that he didn’t get up to greet her when she arrived, which she thought was rude. Then, they ordered some food and started chatting. Right off the bat, she knew they weren’t compatible.

His personality wasn’t the best since all he wanted to talk about were his tattoos. He showed off his tattoo sleeve, which consisted of a lion, a clock, and a rose. He was extremely proud of it, but it seemed pretty basic to Val. Still, she tried to stay friendly and keep the conversation going.

After two hours, she realized that he hadn’t gotten up once, not even to use the bathroom. Finally, it was time to go. As they stood up to leave, his full height suddenly became apparent. Val was only five feet and two inches, and his head only reached her shoulder.

Her mouth fell open in shock. She had already been planning on never seeing the guy again, but this sealed the deal. She claimed the issue wasn’t that he was short but that he was clearly being evasive about it and then concluded her story by declaring that it’s important to disclose your height before going on a first date.

Several TikTok users took to the comments section to share some instances where a guy had lied about their height.

“I’m 5’10 I went on a blind date with some dude who was like 5’6-5’7, and he had the audacity to tell me, ‘maybe you should let people know how tall you are,'” commented one user.

